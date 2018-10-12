LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework 1.5 Known Issues List

This document contains the LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework 1.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework 1.5. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

ID Known Issue 713742



Return LabVIEW becomes unresponsive when saving Application Frameworks for the first time

When you create and then attempt to save an Application Framework, the LabVIEW executable becomes unresponsive. Windows reports "LabVIEW NXG is not responding" and offers to either close the program or wait for the program to respond.

Workaround: Select "wait for the program to respond" to ensure the project is saved completely. Reported Version: 2.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/08/2018 657508



Return Top-level nodes are not executable or LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite stops while compiling.

When creating a new MIMO Development or MIMO Deployment project the code may not be executable immediately. Either the run arrow does not turn green, or the compilation dialog does not disappear after the node begins to run.



Workaround: Complete the following steps to run the nodes. Save the project. Close the project. Open the project. Open the node you would like to execute. Wait until the processor load of LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite has dropped to 0. Run the node. Reported Version: 1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/14/17 611119



Return No uplink and downlink throughput is indicated despite stable synchronization.

Even though synchronization is stable, no uplink and downlink throughput is indicated, even for the lowest modulation order, and the corresponding constellation plots are of poor quality. At the same time, the diagrams for time and/or frequency tracking show differing values for both antennas. Because downlink pilots track frequency offset and sample time offset during data transmission period, the tracking may not work properly in noisy situations, such as cell edge scenario, or with low transmit or receive gains.



Workaround: Avoid testing in noisy environment. To ensure that tracking is working properly, stop the mobile station and re-run it. This triggers a new synchronization procedure. Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/12/16

Contacting NI

Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.