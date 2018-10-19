Download a Bitfile to NI FPGA Target Without LabVIEW

1. Hardware Requirement:
NI PCIe-1477
2. Software Requirement:
IMAQ I/O which is part of the NI Vision Acquisition Software 18.5 or later.
3. Download a bitfile using Measurement and Automation Explorer.
Measurement and Automation Explorer (MAX) allows you to download a bitfile to your target even without having the LabVIEW FPGA Module installed. To download or erase your bitfile using MAX:
- Locate your target in MAX.
- If your target is a local target, select your target's FPGA (named "RIO0" or similar)
- If your target is remote (and therefore shows up under Remote Systems), expand your target, expand Devices and Interfaces, and select your target's FPGA (named "RIO0" or similar)
- In the right-hand pane, choose any options desired and then select Update Firmware.
- Navigate to the location on disk of your bitfile and select it.
4. Additional Resources
- NI PCIe-1477 Getting Started Guide
- NI PCIe-1477 Specifications
- NI Vision Acquisition Software 18.5 download page