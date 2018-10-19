Download a Bitfile to NI FPGA Target Without LabVIEW

This article explains how to download a bitfile to an FPGA target even without having the LabVIEW FPGA Module installed, by using Measurement and Automation Explorer (MAX).

1. Hardware Requirement:

NI PCIe-1477

2. Software Requirement:

IMAQ I/O which is part of the NI Vision Acquisition Software 18.5 or later.

3. Download a bitfile using Measurement and Automation Explorer.

Measurement and Automation Explorer (MAX) allows you to download a bitfile to your target even without having the LabVIEW FPGA Module installed. To download or erase your bitfile using MAX:

Locate your target in MAX. If your target is a local target, select your target's FPGA (named "RIO0" or similar) If your target is remote (and therefore shows up under Remote Systems), expand your target, expand Devices and Interfaces, and select your target's FPGA (named "RIO0" or similar) In the right-hand pane, choose any options desired and then select Update Firmware. Navigate to the location on disk of your bitfile and select it.







4. Additional Resources