NI-SCOPE 18.6 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-SCOPE in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-SCOPE than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in NI-SCOPE 18.6 sorted by date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|276615
|Cannot enable a Peer-to-Peer stream after calling an Abort.
When you abort a Peer-to-Peer stream using niP2P Abort, you cannot call the niP2P Enable function until you call the niP2P Flush and Disable function first.
Workaround: Call "niP2P Flush and Disable Peer to Peer Stream" first. Then call "niP2P Enable Peer to Peer Stream"
|278469
|Hibernating a system with a PXIe 5185/5186 immediately after booting will cause the system to hang
When the system boots, the NI PXIe 5185/5186 performs a power-up calibration procedure. If the system is forced to hibernate/sleep while the power-up calibration is in progress, you will have to wait until the calibration is complete before the system can be brought out of hibernation. The LEDs on the PXIe 5185/5196 turn green once power-up calibration is complete.
Workaround: Wait until the power-up calibration is complete.
|280321
|Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) appears to hang when resetting an NI PXIe 5185/5186
If an NI PXIe 5185/5186 is in the process of calibrating to a clock source and MAX requests a device reset, MAX must wait until the clock source calibration is complete and will be unresponsive. Clock source calibration can take several minutes.
Workaround: Wait until clock source calibration completes.
|258807
|NI 5622 acquisitions synchronized using TClk can be misaligned under certain conditions
When using TClk synchronization where two or more NI 5622 acquire at different I/Q rates with DDC enabled, it is possible for the acquired data to be misaligned. The misalignment manifests itself as a skew where the data from one device appears to be leading/lagging the data from the other device. The time delay between the data acquired by the master and a slave is constant for the combination of the hardware settings configured on the two devices. This skew is repeatable and does not vary with time.
Workaround: Since the skew does not vary with time, users can empirically determine the expected misalignment and correct the acquired data manually.
|285864
|Dynamic Mode in the LabVIEW FPGA Module is not Supported with P2P Streaming
Using dynamic FPGA interfaces (also known as dynamic mode) in the LabVIEW FPGA Module is not supported when using peer-to-peer streaming.
Workaround: Dynamic mode is enabled by default in the LabVIEW FPGA Module 2010. To disable Dynamic mode, complete the following steps: 1. Place the Open FPGA VI Reference function on the LabVIEW block diagram. 2. Right-click the function and select Configure Open FPGA VI Reference. 3. Remove the checkmark from the Dynamic mode listbox.
|287099
|Traditional NI-DAQ installs support for only the latest installed version of LabVIEW
Beginning with version 7.4.2, Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) will install support for the latest version of LabVIEW found on the system.
Workaround: If you require support for more than one version of LabVIEW, complete the following steps: Install Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy)(included in the NI-SCOPE installer). Restart the system. Copy the following folders from the latest version of LabVIEW to the folder of the older version of LabVIEW. [LVDIR] indicates the folder of the latest LabVIEW version. [LVDIR]\vi.lib\daq [LVDIR]\examples\daq [LVDIR]\help\lvdaq.chm [LVDIR]\menus\default\daq You should now be able to use Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) with both versions of LabVIEW. The Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) API is mass-compiled in LabVIEW 7.0. This will not affect the functionality of your VIs. However, LabVIEW will prompt you to save the Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) subVIs if your LabVIEW version is greater than 7.0. To avoid the prompts, mass-compile the folders referenced above. If you require Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) support for earlier versions of LabVIEW, you need an earlier version of Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy).
|287102
|NI PXIe-5122 and NI PXIe-5622 Firmware Update is installed with NI-SCOPE
A firmware update for the NI PXIe-5122 and NI PXIe-5622 is available with NI-SCOPE. This update enables peer-to-peer streaming functionality on these devices.
Workaround: To update firmware, run the Firmware Updater application from one of the following locations: Windows XP and Windows 7/Vista 32-bit: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles\ni5122\NI PXIe-5122 Firmware Updater.exe. Windows 7 64-bit/Vista 64-bit: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles\ni5122\NI PXIe-5122 Firmware Updater.exe. This application will upgrade your firmware to the latest available version that works with this driver. After the application has finished running, you will be required to power down your computer and PXIe chassis to complete the firmware update. For more information on installing firmware updates, refer to KnowledgeBase 4MJGCSAY at ni.com/support.
|287103
|Switching between Certain Trigger Slopes with NI-TClk Misses Triggers
When synchronizing NI 5105 devices with NI-TClk and switching between negative digital trigger slope and immediate trigger, the immediate trigger will time out.
Workaround: No current workaround.
|287104
|NI-SCOPE P2P Example Projects Prompt for Save on Close
Workaround: NI-SCOPE Peer-to-Peer examples may require you to save them after opening the examples for the first time.
|287106
|Window/FFT Results Differ between NI-SCOPE and LabVIEW
If you perform a Window/FFT in NI-SCOPE, the results are slightly different compared to similar functions in LabVIEW. This is because NI-SCOPE uses a slightly different definition of Windowing than LabVIEW uses.
Workaround: Refer to the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help for information on windowing.
|287112
|NI 515x Devices and NI-TClk Synchronization
When using an NI 5152/ 5153/ 5154 device in TIS mode with NI-TClk synchronization and an external sample clock, the devices configured as the TClk slaves may fail to respond to reference triggers.
Workaround: No current workaround.
|287114
|Downgrading NI-SCOPE
If you need to downgrade the current version of NI-SCOPE to NI-SCOPE 2.1.4 or earlier, you must uninstall the current versions of NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQmx before installing the older version of NI-SCOPE. After the older version of NI-SCOPE is installed, you can then reinstall NI-DAQmx.
Workaround: Uninstall the current installed versions of NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQmx before installing the older version of NI-SCOPE. After the older version of NI-SCOPE is installed, you can then reinstall NI-DAQmx.
|287154
|5112 Trigger Holdoff Period Must Expire Before You Initiate another Acquisition
Using NI-SCOPE, you can now read data as soon as it is acquired. However, on a single record acquisition, the fetch functions do not wait for the trigger holdoff to expire. If you configure a trigger holdoff on a single record acquisition on NI 5112 devices, you must make sure the trigger holdoff period has expired before initiating another acquisition.
Workaround: Call niScope_AcquisitionStatus to find out when the entire acquisition, including trigger holdoff, has completed.
|287156
|NI 5122 - Changing the Rate of the External Clock
When using an NI 5122, to change the rate of the external clock within the same session, you need to first change the rate by setting the Sample Clock Timebase Rate attribute, then change the rate of your source, then call the function niScope_Commit. If you change the rate of the source before setting the attribute, you may get an error.
Workaround: Another workaround is to abort the acquisition after fetching the data but before changing the rate.
|287160
|NI PXI/PCI-5142, NI PXIe-5622 TClk Synchronization is not Fully Supported for Certain Cases
When the DDC Enabled property or the NISCOPE_ATTR_DDC_ENABLED attribute is set to True, there are certain configurations for which shared triggers cannot be TClk synchronized. For all cases, it is assumed that the DDC is enabled. If the DDC is not enabled, there are no restrictions on TClk synchronization.
Workaround: Add red/green table for more information on which configurations are supported.
|480522
|Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 Upgrade Issue
Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with this driver installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm.
Workaround: Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer
|644979
|Code Using API in niScopeObsolete.llbs and Converted for LabVIEW NXG is Broken
|705654
|Error -250043 occurs at niTClk Synchronize when synchronizing different device models
An error can occur if the TClk timebase of the Sync Pulse Sender device is not a multiple of the timebase of each slave device.
Workaround: If you have set the Absolute Sample Clock Offset or Phase DAC Oscillator NI-SCOPE properties on synchronized devices of different model numbers, place a different device model first in the array of session references that are being synchronized.
