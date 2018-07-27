NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module Known Issues By Date

1. Document Organization:
The following document displays the issues by the date the issue was added to the document (not necessarily the date the issue was reported to NI). This table is recommended for use in helping determine if an issue has been reported to us, and is also recommended for users wanting to skim the document to learn of potential issues they may face with NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module during development.
2. Contacting NI
Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.
Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|563547
|In rare cases, certain steps that use the LabVIEW Adapter and default values might report run-time errors when using a test program configuration that loads limits
Certain rare combinations of default values for array parameters on LabVIEW steps can cause a run-time error when running a test program with a configuration that loads limits from a test limits file.
Workaround: On the step that reports a run-time error, change the step load option to Load Dynamically and the unload option to Unload after the step executes.
|597659
|Using CPU Affinity step might cause some threads to suspend intermittently for several seconds
When you configure the CPU Affinity step to use fewer cores than are available in processors with eight or more cores, some threads might intermittently suspend.
Workaround: Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article KnowledgeBase 7G0F28RQ: TestStand Semiconductor Module CPU Optimization on the PXIe-8880 for more information about this issue and available solutions.
|612228
|Launching the Digital Pattern Editor from TSM does not always bring the existing editor to the front
When an instance of the Digital Pattern Editor is running, attempting to launch the Digital Pattern Editor from TSM does not always bring the existing editor to the front. If the Digital Pattern Editor was originally launched from the Start menu, TSM instead launches a new instance of the Digital Pattern Editor.
Workaround: Manually navigate to an existing instance of the Digital Pattern Editor instead of using the TSM shortcut to bring the existing instance of the editor to the front.
|694836
|Non-TSM sequence files do not run if TSM is enabled but not licensed
Sequence files that do not use TSM features cannot run if an unlicensed copy of TSM is installed and enabled on the computer.
Workaround: Disable TSM before you run the sequence file.
|699807
|Lot Summary Report Options dialog box does not validate path
The Lot Summary Report Options dialog box does not ensure that the path you enter is valid and writable. If you specify an incorrect path, the NI_SemiconductorModule_LotSummaryReportGenerator.seq result processor returns a run-time error.
Workaround: Specify valid path in the dialog.
|701643
|TestStand Sequence Analyzer reports errors for comments in expressions
The TSM "Test step properties are not assignable" TestStand Sequence Analyzer rule reports errors in expressions, even if the error is within a comment.
Workaround: Use the #NoValidation function to suppress errors in comments.
|702455
|Some TSM examples return TestStand Sequence Analyzer warnings
The TestStand Sequence Analyzer reports warnings for some TSM examples. You can ignore the warnings because they do not affect the functionality of the examples.
Workaround: N/A
|702568
|Unable to load NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.x assemblies from existing applications, including TSM examples
Any code module written in .NET that uses NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.x needs to directly target that assembly version. Any .NET code modules written for a previous version of NI-Digital Pattern Driver, such as 16.0, will not load the 17.x version of the NI-Digital Pattern Driver without rebuilding. For example, some of the TSM examples with .NET components target the NI-Digital .NET 16.0 driver. You cannot run those examples without changing the .csproj reference to a newer version of the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and recompiling the code.
Workaround: Upgrade to NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0.
|704375
|Non-ASCII characters in load board string properties display as question marks in STDF log
If load board string properties contain non-ASCII characters, the STDF log displays those characters as question marks. STDF supports only ASCII characters.
Workaround: Use only ASCII characters in load board string properties.
|704431
|Pin map validation error incorrectly references available sites setting
A pin map validation run-time error message incorrectly states that you can change the number of available sites in the Configure Station Settings dialog box. The correct setting to change is the Enabled Sites option in the Configure Lot Settings dialog box.
Workaround: N/A
|705441
|Errors occur when enabling NI TestStand Semiconductor Module
When you enable TSM, an error might occur and return the message "Error occurred enabling Semiconductor Module: Object reference not set to an instance of an object." A second error also might occur that states "Object reference not set to an instance of an object." These errors do not affect functionality. Close the error windows to use TSM normally.
Workaround: N/A