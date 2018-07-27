NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module Bug Fixes

1. Contacting NI
2. Bug Fixes
The following items are Bug Fixes in NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|528021
|TSM result processors do not appear in the Result Processing dialog box
|If the Result Processing dialog box has been opened at least once before TSM is installed, the installer is unable to update the items in the Result Processing dialog box. This results in the TSM result processors not showing in the dialog.
|645338
|Intermittent error when closing sequence editor
|An infrequent fatal error message occurs when you close the TestStand Sequence Editor when the Test Program Editor is displayed. This has no effect on files that were loaded at the time.
|647125
|TSM bins the part correctly but reports incorrect measurement data when a step errors out
|If a Semiconductor Multi Test step produces an error on a run other than the first in a lot, TSM logs the measurements of the step from the previous batch. TSM bins the DUT correctly, and the step returns an error.
|648900
|Run-time error occurs in test programs not using PAT if PAT algorithm settings include bin numbers that are not in the bin definitions file
|A run-time error can occur if you include bin numbers in a PAT algorithm settings and do not include those bin numbers in the bin definitions file, even if the test program does not use a PAT algorithm. This only occurs if the setting has the DisplaySoftwareBinComboBox attribute set to True.
|651595
|Memory usage can increase when using reentrant VIs and testing a high number of sites
|Testing with many sites that call reentrant VIs can cause increased memory use because TestStand creates a clone of a reentrant VI in each thread where the VI executes. Duplicate clones can be created because the thread used depends on the order at which the sites arrive at the step. The order can vary when you test with many sites.
|669922
|Run-time errors occur when looping on TSM steps
|Intermittent errors can occur if you use TSM steps in a loop or enable looping settings in certain multisite situations.
|700536
|Importing a large number of test limits takes a long time to complete
|It takes a long time to import limits files that contain on the order of tens of thousands of limits. The user interface is unresponsive during loading but returns to normal after the load action completes.