Supported Hardware and Software for NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet

Overview

This document provides quick reference information of the hardware and the software that each version of the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet supports. The hardware includes the NI Real-Time PXI controller, CompactRIO, Single-Board RIO, and Expansion Chassis. The software includes LabVIEW, the LabVIEW FPGA Module, the LabVIEW Real-Time Module, and NI-RIO.

Table of Contents

  1. NI PCI-8532
  2. NI PXI-8532
  3. NI 9882 for Non-FPGA Applications
  4. NI 9882 for FPGA Applications
  5. Additional Resources

1. NI PCI-8532

The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the DeviceNet VIs on NI PCI-8532.

Device LabVIEW NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
PC 2011 SP1 2.1

 

The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the legacy I/O variables and function blocks on NI PCI-8532.

Device LabVIEW NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
PC 2009 2.0


2. NI PXI-8532

The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the DeviceNet VIs on NI PXI-8532.

Device LabVIEW variables Real-Time Module NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
NI Real-Time PXI Controller 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2.1


The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the legacy I/O variables and function blocks on NI PXI-8532.

Device LabVIEW variables Real-Time Module NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
NI Real-Time PXI Controller 2009 2009 2.0

 

3. NI 9882 for Non-FPGA Applications

The following table shows the supported devices and the minimum software version required for non-FPGA applications on the NI 9882 module.

Device

Reconfigure RIO Chassis

LabVIEW

RIO Real-Time Module

LabVIEW FPGA Module

NI-RIO

NI-IndCom for DeviceNet

cRIO-9012

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9014

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9022

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9023

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9024

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9025

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082

N/A

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

2011 SP1

4.1

2.1

cRIO-9068

N/A

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

cRIO-9063, cRIO-9064, cRIO-9065, cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067

N/A

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

14.5

14.5

cRIO-9030, cRIO-9031, cRIO-9033, cRIO-9034, cRIO-9035, cRIO-9036, cRIO-9038, cRIO-9039

N/A

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

14.5

14.5

cRIO-9032, cRIO-9035(Sync),
cRIO-9037, cRIO-9039(Sync)

N/A

2016

2016

2016

16.0

16.0

cRIO-904x, cRIO-905x

N/A

2018

2018

N/A*

18.0

18.0


4. NI 9882 for FPGA Applications

Note: In NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNET 18.0 and later, FPGA VI APIs were obsoleted. At the same time, the example LabVIEW project, DeviceNet FPGA Basic.lvproj, was also removed.

The following table shows the supported devices and the minimum software version required for FPGA applications on the NI 9882 module.

 

Device

LabVIEW 

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

LabVIEW FPGA Module 

NI-RIO 

NI-IndCom for DeviceNet

cRIO-904x*, cRIO-905x*

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

cRIO-9030, cRIO-9031, cRIO-9033, cRIO-9034, cRIO-9035, cRIO-9036, cRIO-9038, cRIO-9039

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

14.5

14.5

cRIO-9032, cRIO-9035(Sync),
cRIO-9037, cRIO-9039(Sync)

2016

2016

2016

16.0

16.0

cRIO-9063, cRIO-9064, cRIO-9065. cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

14.5

14.5

cRIO-9068

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

cRIO-9073, cRIO-9074, cRIO-9075, cRIO-9076

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, cRIO-9118

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

sbRIO-9602, sbRIO-9605, sbRIO-9606

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

sbRIO-9612

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

sbRIO-9623, sbRIO-9626

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

sbRIO-9627

2015

2015

2015

15.0

15.0

sbRIO-9632

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

sbRIO-9642

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

NI 9144, NI 9146, NI 9148

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

NI 9147, NI 9149

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

2014 SP1

14.5

14.5

NI 9154, NI 9155, NI 9157, NI 9159

2013

2013

2013

13.0

2.3

 

5. Additional Resources

