Supported Hardware and Software for NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet

1. NI PCI-8532
The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the DeviceNet VIs on NI PCI-8532.
|Device
|LabVIEW
|NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
|PC
|2011 SP1
|2.1
The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the legacy I/O variables and function blocks on NI PCI-8532.
|Device
|LabVIEW
|NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
|PC
|2009
|2.0
2. NI PXI-8532
The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the DeviceNet VIs on NI PXI-8532.
|Device
|LabVIEW
|variables Real-Time Module
|NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
|NI Real-Time PXI Controller
|2011 SP1
|2011 SP1
|2.1
The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the legacy I/O variables and function blocks on NI PXI-8532.
|Device
|LabVIEW
|variables Real-Time Module
|NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
|NI Real-Time PXI Controller
|2009
|2009
|2.0
3. NI 9882 for Non-FPGA Applications
The following table shows the supported devices and the minimum software version required for non-FPGA applications on the NI 9882 module.
|
Device
|
Reconfigure RIO Chassis
|
LabVIEW
|
RIO Real-Time Module
|
LabVIEW FPGA Module
|
NI-RIO
|
NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
|
cRIO-9012
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9014
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9022
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9023
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9024
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9025
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082
|
N/A
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
2011 SP1
|
4.1
|
2.1
|
cRIO-9068
|
N/A
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
cRIO-9063, cRIO-9064, cRIO-9065, cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067
|
N/A
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
cRIO-9030, cRIO-9031, cRIO-9033, cRIO-9034, cRIO-9035, cRIO-9036, cRIO-9038, cRIO-9039
|
N/A
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
cRIO-9032, cRIO-9035(Sync),
|
N/A
|
2016
|
2016
|
2016
|
16.0
|
16.0
|
cRIO-904x, cRIO-905x
|
N/A
|
2018
|
2018
|
N/A*
|
18.0
|
18.0
4. NI 9882 for FPGA Applications
Note: In NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNET 18.0 and later, FPGA VI APIs were obsoleted. At the same time, the example LabVIEW project, DeviceNet FPGA Basic.lvproj, was also removed.
The following table shows the supported devices and the minimum software version required for FPGA applications on the NI 9882 module.
|
Device
|
LabVIEW
|
LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|
LabVIEW FPGA Module
|
NI-RIO
|
NI-IndCom for DeviceNet
|
cRIO-904x*, cRIO-905x*
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
cRIO-9030, cRIO-9031, cRIO-9033, cRIO-9034, cRIO-9035, cRIO-9036, cRIO-9038, cRIO-9039
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
cRIO-9032, cRIO-9035(Sync),
|
2016
|
2016
|
2016
|
16.0
|
16.0
|
cRIO-9063, cRIO-9064, cRIO-9065. cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
cRIO-9068
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
cRIO-9073, cRIO-9074, cRIO-9075, cRIO-9076
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, cRIO-9118
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
sbRIO-9602, sbRIO-9605, sbRIO-9606
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
sbRIO-9612
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
sbRIO-9623, sbRIO-9626
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
sbRIO-9627
|
2015
|
2015
|
2015
|
15.0
|
15.0
|
sbRIO-9632
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
sbRIO-9642
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
NI 9144, NI 9146, NI 9148
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3
|
NI 9147, NI 9149
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
2014 SP1
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
NI 9154, NI 9155, NI 9157, NI 9159
|
2013
|
2013
|
2013
|
13.0
|
2.3