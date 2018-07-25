Supported Hardware and Software for NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet

This document provides quick reference information of the hardware and the software that each version of the NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet supports. The hardware includes the NI Real-Time PXI controller, CompactRIO, Single-Board RIO, and Expansion Chassis. The software includes LabVIEW, the LabVIEW FPGA Module, the LabVIEW Real-Time Module, and NI-RIO.

1. NI PCI-8532

The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the DeviceNet VIs on NI PCI-8532.

Device LabVIEW NI-IndCom for DeviceNet PC 2011 SP1 2.1

The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the legacy I/O variables and function blocks on NI PCI-8532.

Device LabVIEW NI-IndCom for DeviceNet PC 2009 2.0





2. NI PXI-8532

The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the DeviceNet VIs on NI PXI-8532.

Device LabVIEW variables Real-Time Module NI-IndCom for DeviceNet NI Real-Time PXI Controller 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2.1



The following table shows the supported device and the minimum software version required to use the legacy I/O variables and function blocks on NI PXI-8532.

Device LabVIEW variables Real-Time Module NI-IndCom for DeviceNet NI Real-Time PXI Controller 2009 2009 2.0

3. NI 9882 for Non-FPGA Applications

The following table shows the supported devices and the minimum software version required for non-FPGA applications on the NI 9882 module.

Device Reconfigure RIO Chassis LabVIEW RIO Real-Time Module LabVIEW FPGA Module NI-RIO NI-IndCom for DeviceNet cRIO-9012 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9014 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9022 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9023 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9024 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9025 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, or cRIO-9118 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082 N/A 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 4.1 2.1 cRIO-9068 N/A 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 cRIO-9063, cRIO-9064, cRIO-9065, cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067 N/A 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 14.5 14.5 cRIO-9030, cRIO-9031, cRIO-9033, cRIO-9034, cRIO-9035, cRIO-9036, cRIO-9038, cRIO-9039 N/A 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 14.5 14.5 cRIO-9032, cRIO-9035(Sync),

cRIO-9037, cRIO-9039(Sync) N/A 2016 2016 2016 16.0 16.0 cRIO-904x, cRIO-905x N/A 2018 2018 N/A* 18.0 18.0





4. NI 9882 for FPGA Applications

Note: In NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNET 18.0 and later, FPGA VI APIs were obsoleted. At the same time, the example LabVIEW project, DeviceNet FPGA Basic.lvproj, was also removed.

The following table shows the supported devices and the minimum software version required for FPGA applications on the NI 9882 module.

Device LabVIEW LabVIEW Real-Time Module LabVIEW FPGA Module NI-RIO NI-IndCom for DeviceNet cRIO-904x*, cRIO-905x* N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A cRIO-9030, cRIO-9031, cRIO-9033, cRIO-9034, cRIO-9035, cRIO-9036, cRIO-9038, cRIO-9039 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 14.5 14.5 cRIO-9032, cRIO-9035(Sync),

cRIO-9037, cRIO-9039(Sync) 2016 2016 2016 16.0 16.0 cRIO-9063, cRIO-9064, cRIO-9065. cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 14.5 14.5 cRIO-9068 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 cRIO-9073, cRIO-9074, cRIO-9075, cRIO-9076 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, cRIO-9118 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 sbRIO-9602, sbRIO-9605, sbRIO-9606 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 sbRIO-9612 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 sbRIO-9623, sbRIO-9626 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 sbRIO-9627 2015 2015 2015 15.0 15.0 sbRIO-9632 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 sbRIO-9642 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 NI 9144, NI 9146, NI 9148 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3 NI 9147, NI 9149 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 2014 SP1 14.5 14.5 NI 9154, NI 9155, NI 9157, NI 9159 2013 2013 2013 13.0 2.3

5. Additional Resources