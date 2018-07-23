Frequently Asked Questions About IEPE Excitation Using NI C Series DAQ Modules

This article covers many frequently asked questions regarding exciting IEPE sensors using our DAQ strain and bridge input modules.

Can my C Series Strain / Bridge Input module provide internal excitation to my sensor? If so, how much internal excitation can my device provide to my sensor(s)?



Yes, our C Series Strain / Bridge Input cards are capable of providing a limited amount of internal excitation to your sensors. The amount of internal excitation a device can provide is limited by the total excitation power of the device, which is mentioned in the device's datasheet.

Can I provide both internal and external excitation to my device?



Yes, you can provide both internal and external excitation to your sensor(s) at the same time. This is often required depending on your sensor and bridge configuration in order to supply the sensor(s) with the right amount of excitation voltage.

How do I configure my device to provide internal excitation?



If you are using NI MAX, you can enable and specify the internal excitation in the acquisition task settings. If you are using LabVIEW, you will need to programmatically enable and configure the internal excitation. You can find detailed information on how to do this in the link below.

How is the external excitation voltage I supply to the card divided across its different channels?



Any external excitation voltage you provide to the card is not divided, so to speak, across the card's channels. The current supplied by the external power source is divided across all the active channels, but provided that your external power supply can source enough current for each channel, each channel should see the same voltage.

As an example, if you provide 10 V of external excitation to a card which is measuring from 4 IEPE sensors (1 sensor on each of the card's 4 channels), each channel of the card will see 10 V of excitation, provided that your external power source can provide the necessary current.