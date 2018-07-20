NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 Known Issues List

This document contains the NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High Speed Serial Instruments 18.0. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:

Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

ID Known Issue 504246



Return Kintex-7 FPGA target may not download or change successfully in an NI PXI-1082 chassis.

In rare instances, a Kintex-7 FPGA target may not download or change successfully in an NI PXI-1082 chassis.



Workaround: Reboot the NI PXI-1082 chassis.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/12/2014 631455



Return Timing failures occur on deep DMA FIFOs on PXIe-6591R and PXIe-6592R devices.

Large DMA FIFOs (greater than 32k elements) generate intermittent non-diagram timing errors when used with PXIe-6591R and PXIe-6592R devices.



Workaround: Reduce the FIFO depth to fewer than 32k elements. You can also pipeline any signals connected to a DMA FIFO to help reduce timing failures.



Reported Version: 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/23/2017 646292



Return PXIe-7902 MGT Reference Clocks are incorrectly mapped in public documentation.

The PXIe-7902 CLIP interfaces with an I/O socket that enumerates the following MGT Reference Clocks: MGT_RefCLK 2, MGT_RefCLK 3, and MGT_RefCLK 4. However, the project configuration and NI High-Speed Serial Instruments User Manual incorrectly list the available MGT Reference Clocks as MGT_RefClk0, MGT_RefClk1, and MGT_RefClk2.



Workaround: Use MGT_RefCLK 2, MGT_RefCLK 3, and MGT_RefCLK 4 in the CLIP. These clocks map to MGT_RefCLK 0, MGT_RefCLK 1, and MGT_RefCLK 2, respectively, when configuring the clocks in the project explorer.



Reported Version: 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/23/2017 503037



Return PXIe-659xR Board Driver sessions may incorrectly read local devices when attempting to access remote devices.

Board Driver methods (read temperature, power, and frequency counters) do not handle remote devices well. If you have a local device with the same RIO interface number as the remote device you are trying to access, you will read the power of the local device instead of the remote device.



Workaround: Do not have any RIO devices on host computer.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/12/2014 576099



Return Error may be cleared in FPGA Close VI on Phar Lap RT.

When using Phar Lap RT, the FPGA Close VI may clear an error that was generated earlier in the VI. This is most likely to occur while running Eye Scan, or using associated Eye Scan VIs.



Workaround: Branch the error cluster wire around the FPGA Close VI and merge with the FPGA Close VI output error cluster wire.



Reported Version: 15.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/02/2016

Bug Fixes

The following list contains changes from earlier versions of NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 652132 Fixed an issue where the Temperature Board IO node reports a code that is not in degrees Celsius.

