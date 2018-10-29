NI License Manager 4.3 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI License Manager 4.3 sorted by Date.

ID Known Issue





Return Clicking in the serial number field does not pull up the Windows On Screen Keyboard for touch enabled devices

When using a touch enabled device in a mode that uses the Windows On Screen Keyboard, clicking in the field where you enter your serial number does not pull up the keyboard.



Workaround: Use a keyboard to input the serial number.



Reported Version: Cardassia B Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/24/2018





Return NI License Manager does not update network licenses if a new license file is installed on the connected Volume Licensing Server.

If NI License Manager is open and connected to a Volume Licensing Server, when a new license file is installed in Volume License Manager on the licensing server, NI License Manager does not show the updated licenses, even after refreshing.



Workaround: Close and relaunch NI License Manager or remove and re-add the server from the "Manage Volume License Servers" menu.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/29/2018