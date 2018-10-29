NI License Manager 4.3 Known Issues

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in NI License Manager 4.3 sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|665243
Return
|Clicking in the serial number field does not pull up the Windows On Screen Keyboard for touch enabled devices
When using a touch enabled device in a mode that uses the Windows On Screen Keyboard, clicking in the field where you enter your serial number does not pull up the keyboard.
Workaround: Use a keyboard to input the serial number.
|634580
Return
|NI License Manager does not update network licenses if a new license file is installed on the connected Volume Licensing Server.
If NI License Manager is open and connected to a Volume Licensing Server, when a new license file is installed in Volume License Manager on the licensing server, NI License Manager does not show the updated licenses, even after refreshing.
Workaround: Close and relaunch NI License Manager or remove and re-add the server from the "Manage Volume License Servers" menu.
|634959
Return
|Closing the license dialog for products using the 'x' button instead of the 'Launch' button returns a failure.
When opening unlicensed software and using the NI Licensing Wizard to activate with a serial number or activation code, if the 'x' button is clicked instead of using the 'Launch' button, the licensed software fails to open due to lack of licensing. However, the software will correctly show as activated in NI License Manager.
Workaround: Re-launch the licensed software.
Document last updated on 10/24/2018