NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel 18.1 Known Issues

This document contains the NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel (SFP) 18.1 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-RFSG SFP 18.1. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-RFSG in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-RFSG than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Known Issues

ID Known Issue 369497



Incorrect behavior occurs when you load an I/Q file with invalid arguments



Loading an I/Q text file with an incorrect array type may force the NI-RFSG SFP to close the current device session or cause the RF On/Off button to stay ON as the NI-RFSG SFP returns an error. If you click the RF On/Off button, the error is removed, but no output signal is generated.



Workaround: Reopen the session if needed, then load the I/Q file, or disable Arb mode to generate a signal at the output.



Reported Version: 1.9.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/16/2012 372625



NI-RFSG SFP does not clear PLL lock errors



When disconnecting an external Reference Clock, the NI-RFSG SFP returns an error. When you reconnect an external Reference Clock, you must change a setting on the NI-RFSG SFP, such as the frequency setting, in order for the NI-RFSG SFP to attempt to sync to the Reference Clock.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.9.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/19/2014 450527



An error occurs when you re-enable Arb mode after saving the NI-RFSG SFP configuration



When the NI-RFSG SFP is generating in Arb mode and you save the configuration, disabling and then re-enabling Arb mode returns an error. The NI-RFSG SFP continues to generate a signal as if Arb mode is disabled.



Workaround: Reload the I/Q file to clear the error, or toggle the RF On/Off button to clear the error.



Reported Version: 1.9.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/07/2014

