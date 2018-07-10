NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel 18.1 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-RFSG in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-RFSG than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
Known Issues
|ID
|Known Issue
|700490
|A connection error appears when using the NI-RFSA SFP in Debug mode.
When the test code execution is paused and Debug mode is initiated, the NI-RFSA SFP returns an error about the connection and suggests that you ensure Debug mode is active. The error only occurs when the number of samples to fetch in the test code is greater than 16.78 million.
Workaround: Before acquiring in the NI-RFSA SFP, modify the settings to reduce the number of samples retrieved. For example, in Zero Span mode reduce the acquisition time. If in Spectrum mode, increase the RBW.
|346518
|A delay occurs if you use the mouse to move a marker when there are many points on the graph.
In Spectrum mode, with a large span-RBW ratio, or in Zero Span mode with a large RBW or acquisition time, when you enable a marker and move it using the mouse, events queue up, and there is a delay until NI-RFSA processes all the events. You may also experience a delay when clicking the arrow keys.
Workaround: Change the marker position by entering a new marker value using the keypad instead of the mouse or arrow keys.
|368610
|Warning continues to display after you decrease the power level at the input.
When you set the reference level of the NI-RFSA SFP below the power level of the signal being generated, the SFP displays a warning. If you decrease the power level at the input, you continue to receive the warning until you change the reference level.
Workaround: Click the Clear button.
|339218
|Acquisition does not begin immediately after you clear a PLL lock error.
When the NI-RFSA SFP is set to use an external Reference Clock that is not connected, a PLL lock error occurs. After you connect the clock and the device locks to the clock, the error clears, but no data displays until you change a setting in the SFP.
Workaround: Change a setting in the soft front panel or click the Restart button, after the PLL lock error clears.
|448046
|The SFP does not display custom aliases created for hardware in MAX for VST devices.
For VST devices, the SFP only displays the "driver name," for example "RIO0." If the user configured an alias for the device in MAX, such as "my5645R," it is not displayed.
Workaround: Remember to use the driver name when referencing the device in a debug situation, especially when working with C or LabWindows/CVI.
|449009
|The NI-RFSA SFP retains an error even after correcting the External Digital Trigger Source error in certain cases.
When the NI-RFSA SFP is set to use an external digital trigger source that is not supported by the device, an error occurs. After you select a supported trigger source, the same error persists.
Workaround: After selecting a supported trigger source, save the NI-RFSA SFP configuration, click Preset, then reload the NI-RFSA SFP configuration. Alternately, after selecting a supported trigger source, switch to zero span, and then switch back to last span.
|413889
|A signal is displayed at Center Frequency even though no signal is present at the input.
This behavior only applies to the VST devices (PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R). Configuring the Reference Trigger as a type other than None can display a signal at the center frequency even though no signal is present at the input.
Workaround: Set the Reference Trigger type to None to remove the signal not present at the input.
|346251
|Unsupported property or attribute error for the Contiguous Multirecord property or the NIRFSA_ATTR_CONTIGUOUS_MULTIRECORD attribute in NI-RFSA SFP or missing extended error information.
When using the PXI-5661 through the NI-RFSA SFP, invalid configurations may produce an error message that reports that the Contiguous Multirecord property or the NIRFSA_ATTR_CONTIGUOUS_MULTIRECORD attribute is not supported. After the error condition is reported, the NI-RFSA SFP acquisition stops. At this point, the value change that caused the error can be changed to another invalid setting and back to the original to receive the correct error message. Correcting the invalid setting allows the acquisition to continue.
Workaround: When using the NI-RFSA SFP, revert the changes that caused the error and re-apply those same changes to get the correct error message. For LabVIEW and C clients of NI-RFSA, call the niRFSA Commit VI or the niRFSA_Commit function after configuration changes that come before a fetch. This causes the correct error report to be produced. For C NI-RFSA clients, calls to niRFSA_GetError after a fetch call may still report an unsupported attribute error when the return code from fetch is VI_SUCCESS.
|502296
|Application may hang when using the SFP to debug the PXIe-5667.
If you are using the SFP to debug the PXIe-5667, you may encounter an application hang in the following situations:
In order to resume the test application after debugging using the SFP, complete the following steps:
|449155
|System may not correctly account for Fetch Offset and Fetch Offset Relative To attributes when using SFP session access.
During an NI-RFSA SFP session access (debug) session, the NI-RFSA SFP may not correctly account for IQ Fetch Offset and IQ Fetch Offset Relative To when configuring measurement acquisitions. This may lead to configuration errors or unbounded acquisition times.
Workaround: Set Fetch Offset value to zero using the Span soft menu.