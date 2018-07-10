NI-RFSG 18.1 Known Issues

ID Known Issue

670356

When using the PXIe-5840, NI-RFSG returns a power level error when the temperature drift exceeds 10 °C.



If the PXIe-5840 temperature drift exceeds 10 °C from the last self-calibration temperature, a power level error is returned.



Workaround: Perform the self-calibration at a new stable temperature.



Reported Version: 18.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/28/2018

677689

Self-calibration for the PXIe-5820/5840 fails when NI-RFSG is installed on a system without NI-RFSA.



If NI-RFSG is installed on a system that does not have NI-RFSA installed, self-calibration fails for the PXIe-5820/5840.



Workaround: Ensure NI-RFSA is installed before performing self-calibration.



Reported Version: 18.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/28/2018

672062

MAX displays an error when the Test Panel button is selected for the PXIe-5611.



MAX displays an incorrect error that the software is not installed if you select the PXIe-5611 Test Panel button in MAX. The NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel is not installed with NI-RFSA, which causes the error.



Workaround: Install NI-RFSG to ensure the NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel is installed.



Reported Version: 18.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/28/2018

648771



Calling Self Cal or Self Calibrate Range leaves other sessions to the same device in a bad state.



For the PXIe-5820 and the PXIe-5840, calling Self Cal or Self Calibrate Range in either NI-RFSA or NI-RFSG changes the device state. If other sessions are open to the same device, then the other session does not have the latest data, which may return bad results.



Workaround: After calling Self Cal or Self Calibrate Range in NI-RFSA or NI-RFSG, call Reset or Reset With Options on all open sessions to the same PXIe-5820 or PXIe-5840 to force the driver to recommit the settings back to the hardware.

Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/15/2017

595694



The Started Event for the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 is signaled when the script starts.



The Started Event signals even when the script contains instructions to wait before playing a waveform.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/03/2016

580074



Digital Level Script Triggers may incorrectly trigger if it previously detected the level on VST devices.



The device assumes the Script Trigger triggered if it detects the trigger level from the time of the previous wait and the current one. Once the trigger is received, the detection is cleared.



Workaround: Clear the Script Trigger in the script before waiting for it.

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/03/2016

576569



Marker is not exported if within two times the minimum pulse width duration when using the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 and PXIe-5840.



A marker cannot be exported within two times the minimum pulse width duration.



For example:

script testScript

generate waveform1 marker0(x) marker0(y)

end script



If the y sample is ≤ 2 * Pulse Width from the x sample of marker0, only one marker will be exported. If the y sample is >2 * Pulse Width from the x sample of marker0, then two markers are seen.



Workaround: Ensure the number of samples between a marker export is greater than 2 * Pulse Width, or use different markers such as the following:



script testScript

generate waveform1 marker0(x) marker1(y)

end script



Alternatively, change the marker pulse width duration or use toggle mode.

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/03/2016

606957



The session may not use the latest self-calibration data if multiple sessions are open on the PXIe-5840.



When a device has an open NI-RFSG and NI-RFSA session, the other session does not have the latest data. For example, if a self-calibration is performed using NI-RFSG, the open NI-RFSA session does not have the updated data, unless a version of self-calibration is called or if the session is closed and then reopened.



Workaround: Close the session and reopen it, or call Self Cal or Self Calibrate Range.

Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/03/2016

600208



Running niRFSG Self Cal while calling niRFSA Read Spectrum may result in an error on the PXIe-5840.



There are shared resources on the device that are required by NI-RFSA and NI-RFSG for certain operations. Self-calibration requires resources needed for both acquisition and generation, so open sessions may not get access to them.



Workaround: Do not run concurrent operations if performing self-calibration.

Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/03/2016

579710



The PXIe-5840 remains powered off after the system returns from sleep mode.



If a system containing a PXIe-5840 is put into sleep or hibernation mode, the PXIe-5840 remains powered off when the system is powered on.



Workaround: Disable then enable the PXIe-5840 in Windows Device Manager.

Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/03/2016

412582



A few of the final samples are not generated on the PXIe-5673/5673E when using finite generation in Arb Waveform Generation mode or Script Generation mode.



When running a finite generation on the PXIe-5673/5673E, you may not observe the few last samples prior to the end of the generation. This behavior occurs because those samples are not moved all the way through the digital filter on the arbitrary waveform generator. The number of missing samples varies based on the configured I/Q rates.



Workaround: If using Script Generation mode, generate an idle waveform (a waveform that uses 0 as the samples) prior to the end Script instruction.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

518027



The PXIe-5654 standard (not fast tuning) hardware model processes every other trigger when frequency is below 250 MHz and triggers are sent exactly 1 ms apart.



When using RF list mode and you set the frequency to lower than 250 MHz, NI-RFSG misses every other trigger if triggers are sent exactly 1 ms apart.



Workaround: If you require 1 ms switching, use the PXIe-5654 fast tuning hardware option; or if the frequency is set lower than 250 MHz, set the time between triggers to be at least 1.04 ms apart for the standard tuning hardware model.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/05/2015

516385



The PXIe-5654 remains powered off after the system returns from sleep mode.



If a system containing an PXIe-5654 or PXIe-5696 is put into sleep or hibernation mode, the PXIe-5654 or PXIe-5696 remains powered off when the system returns to operation.



Workaround: In NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), reset the devices that are not powered on.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/20/2015

515169



The returned temperature on the PXIe-5654 is far off from the ambient temperature.



When reading temperature from the PXIe-5654 during RF list mode execution, the temperature returned may be far off from the ambient temperature. For example, NI-RFSG might return the temperature as -201.75 degrees Celsius, when th e ambient temperature is 35 degrees Celsius. This behavior can also cause the RF output to be inaccurate, as the thermal correction applied uses this incorrect temperature. To avoid an incorrect reading, do not run MAX while the device is operating in RF list mode, as this operation mode causes multiple calls to read temperature on the device.



Workaround: Reset the device in MAX if the returned temperature is an extremely high or low value.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/27/2015

514199



Power is inaccurate if the ALC Control property is changed during generation.



If the PXIe-5654 with PXIe-5696 system is in a generating state and you change the frequency or power and then change the ALC Control property or the NIRFSG_ATTR_ALC_CONTROL attribute, the power of the generated signal may be inaccurate.



Workaround: Call niRFSG Wait Until Settled after changing frequency or power without interruption before changing the ALC Control property or the NIRFSG_ATTR_ALC_CONTROL attribute.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

516773



RF output on the PXIe-5654 takes longer than usual when using FM wideband modulation.



The RF output from the PXIe-5654 is delayed by up to 10 ms after a frequency change when you enable FM wideband modulation. This happens when you abort and reinitiate the session as well as when you make frequency changes dynamically.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/24/2015

509261



Unleveled warning returns only on first check of the generation status.



When an unleveled condition occurs on the PXIe-5654 with PXIe-5696 system device in RF list mode, a warning returns on only the first call to niRFSG Check Generation Status in a particular step of the list. Subsequent calls to this status on the same step in the list do not return the warning even tho ugh the device may be in the unleveled state.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

498840



Resource name control does not display all devices on first click.



After installing NI-RFSG, the resource name control in some LabVIEW VIs does not display all devices when you first select the drop-down list. On subsequent clicks, the device list appears correctly. This issue occurs each time you restart LabVIEW.



Workaround: Click away from the resource name control, then click the drop-down list again to select your device.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

479360



An error occurs when changing the Reference Clock rate for the PXIe-5654.



When the PXIe-5654 is locked to an external reference and the time between changing the frequency of this reference and changing the value of the Reference Clock rate or committing the session to use an external Reference Clock in NI-RFSG is less than 150 ms, the NI-RFSG session returns an error indicating that the Reference Clock used is not the rate specified.



Workaround: Wait 150 ms after changing the external clock value before changing the value on the PXIe-5654.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/20/2015

516193



The remote test panel for Phar Lap does not work for the PXIe-5653.



When trying to use the test panels for the PXIe-5653 on a Phar Lap ETS system, the test panel returns an error, and you cannot control the device.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2015

486930



niRFSG Error Message takes longer than expected.



Reporting of errors and warnings from niRFSG Error Message takes tens of milliseconds.



Workaround: Other VIs that implicitly call the niRFSG Error Message may be impacted as well.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

510356



Installing the NI-RFSG run-time engine may cause devices to not be shown in MAX.



If the NI-RFSG 14.5 runtime is installed after MAX version 14.0 or earlier, the chassis and devices may not appear in the MAX configuration tree.



Workaround: Install the full version of NI-RFSG 14.5 or another product that installs MAX 14.5.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

482979



Device association of the PXIe-5654 with the PXIe-5696 is lost if you rename the device to the same name as another device.



If you rename the PXIe-5654 or PXIe-5696 to the same name as an existing device in MAX, the association of the devices is lost.



Workaround: Reassociate the device with the PXIe-5696 amplitude extender module after renaming the device in MAX.

Reported Version: 14.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2015

329131



RF list mode does not work correctly when using both a Start Trigger and an external source for the Configuration List Step Trigger.



If you use a Start Trigger and an external source for the Configuration List Step Trigger, the device proceeds through the Configuration List Step Triggers before the Start Trigger.



Workaround: To use a Start Trigger to advance a configuration list, use the Timer Event Interval property or NIRFSG_A TTR_TIMER_EVENT_INTERVAL attribute instead of a Configuration List Step Trigger. Another workaround includes not sending the Configuration List Step Triggers before the Start Trigger.

Reported Version: 1.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/14/2014

492490



NI-RFSG 14.0 does not install LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2013 SP1.



NI-RFSG 14.0 does not install LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2013 SP1, which is required for VST support. If you have Lab VIEW 2013, LabVIEW 2014, or LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2013 installed, this issue does not affect you. If you are using the VST Sample Projects, this issue does not affect you. This issue affects most non-LabVIEW users or users who are working in LabVIEW 2012 SP1 or earlier with the newest version of NI-RFSG.



Workaround: Download and install LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2013 SP1. You can download LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2013 SP1 from ni.com/downloads.

Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/15/2014

483724



Alignment of multiple PXIe-5673 devices using NI-TClk is off by 25 ns.



When using NI-TClk to synchronize signals from PXIe-5673 devices driven by different controllers, the RF signals may b e off in their alignment by 25 ns.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/18/2014

385430



Alignment of multiple PXIe-5673 devices using NI-TClk is off by 25 ns.



When using the PXIe-5644 or PXIe-5645 and upgrading to NI-RFSG 1.9 or when using the PXIe-5646 and upgrading to NI-RFSG 1.9.7, niVST Self-Calibrate.vi is missing because it has been moved and renamed. Replace the missing VI with the Self-Calibrate VI located on the NI VST Calibration palette or at <LabVIEW>\instr.lib

iVST\Calibration\SelfCal\Self-Calibrate.vi for your device.



Workaround: Replace existing calls to niVST Self-Calibrate.vi with a call to Self-Calibrate.vi .

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/04/2013

258590



A protocol violation error occurs when using an PXIe-1075 chassis.



When routing triggers across segments on the PXIe-1075 chassis, a protocol violation error may return. The PXIe-1075 has three bus segments: slots 1 through 6, slots 7 through 12, and slots 13 through 18. If the devices are located in different segments, you may run into this issue. Some features, such as RF list mode or NI-TClk when used for synchronization or MIMO applications, internally route triggers.



Workaround: Visit ni.com/kb and search for 5FTGSP0O for more information about working around this issue.

Reported Version: 1.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/04/2013

435537



Error -1074118136 occurs when exporting an event at a low I/Q rate.



If you configure the driver to export an event when using an PXIe-5673E at a low I/Q rate, or if you configure the driver to export an event and enable the Compensate for Filter Group Delay property when using an PXIe-5672 at a low I/Q rate, you may receive the following error message:



The AWG reported the following error:

Event delay is outside of the legal range. Change the value of the delay, and/or verify that the units are correct.

Device:5450

Property: Started Event Delay Value

Requested Value: 0.0

Minimum Value: -59.521484e-6

Maximum Value: -34.524536e-6

Property: Started Event Delay Units

Requested Value: Seconds

Status Code: -200345



Workaround: If using an PXIe-5673E, increase the I/Q rate. If using an PXIe-5672, you can increase the I/Q rate or disable the Compensate for Filter Group Delay property.

Reported Version: 1.9.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/16/2014

150413



Signal generates at the PXIe-5450 CLK OUT connector when Reference Clock export is disabled.



First setting the Reference Clock Export Output property to Clkout or NIRFSG_ATTR_REF_CLOCK_EXPORT_OUTPUT attribute to NIRFSG_VAL_REF_OUT_STR and then changing the Reference Clock Export Output property to Do Not Export Signal or NIRFSG_ATTR_REF_CLOCK_EXPORT_OUTPUT attribute to NIRFSG_ATTR_DO_NOT_EXPORT_STR still causes a signal to generate on the CLK OUT front panel connector.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2011

389317



niRFSG Self Calibrate Range execution time is greater than expected when using the PXIe-5644, PXIe-5645, and PXIe-5646.



In some instances, calling niRFSG Self Calibrate Range takes much longer than expected because of device settling, which can occur each time the device is reconfigured. When the VI or function executes, the RF IN and RF OUT connectors are configured twice. The connectors are configured once be fore and after execution where RF IN and RF OUT are reconfigured to their original states. Extended execution time is most noticeable when you repeatedly call Self Calibrate Range for a single point, varying the frequencies lightly for each call.



Workaround: Perform either of the following options as a workaround.

Call niRFSG Self Calibrate Range only once for the entire frequency range so that device settling is minimized.

Configure and commit both NI-RFSA and NI-RFSG sessions to the desired frequency prior to calling niRFSG Self Calibrate Range to minimize the call time. Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2013

411948



Error –373104 occurs when a hyphen character is used in a configuration list name.



When creating a configuration list in NI-RFSG on a VST, using hyphens in the configuration list name results in the following error:



The specified configuration list name is invalid.



Workaround: Avoid using hyphen characters in configuration list names.

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/25/2014

387023



Error is not always reported when using duplicate names for NI-RFSG devices.



NI-RFSG sometimes fails to report an error when you specify the same name in MAX for two different NI-RFSG devices.



Workaround: Perform either of the following options as a workaround.

Close and then reopen LabVIEW.

Use a unique name for each NI-RFSG device.

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/21/2013

371227



The test panel does not launch in MAX.



Installing NI-RFSG Runtime 1.9 or later on a system with NI-RFSG 1.8 installed causes the MAX test panel to fail to launch.



Workaround: Install the NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel 1.9.5 from ni.com/updates.

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2013

386372



Some devices do not appear in the device control of NI-RFSG Express VI dialog boxes.



NI-RFSG Express VIs are not currently supported for the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 or the PXIe-5654/5654 with PXIe-5696.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/04/2013

480525



Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 upgrade issue.



Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-RFSG installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2013

389561



Uninstalling NI-RFSG leaves an empty folder in the Start menu.



After you uninstall NI-RFSG 1.9 or later, an empty NI-RFSG item is stored under the National Instruments folder in the Start menu location at Start»All Programs»National Instruments.



Workaround: Manually delete the empty NI-RFSG folder.

Reported Version: 1.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2013

192893



Table of contents not locating.



When linking to a topic in the NI RF Signal Generators Help from the LabVIEW context help or opening the help file from a VI within LabVIEW, the NI RF Signal Generators Help launches and the relevant topic displays, but the location of the topic might not be highlighted in the table of contents.



Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2010