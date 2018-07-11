Moving an InsightCM Server to a New Server Machine

This guide describes how to move an existing InsightCM server’s data and configurations to a new server machine. These steps only apply to InsightCM 3.0 and later versions.

There are two options when moving to a new server: move InsightCM to a new server and remain on the same InsightCM version or move InsightCM to a new server and upgrade InsightCM to a newer version. Steps for both options are given below. In the instructions, Server 1 is the existing InsightCM server, and Server 2 is the new InsightCM server. This guide uses default directory locations, which should be updated to the actual installed directory locations on the existing server.

Before moving InsightCM to a new server machine, see The Data Storage Directory in NI InsightCM™ to review the Data Directory structure of the InsightCM server application. If upgrading versions, see NI InsightCM Upgrade Process.

For troubleshooting and support, see NI InsightCM Technical Support.

1. Move InsightCM to a New Server

On Server 1, open Windows Services and stop the main NI InsightCM and NI InsightCM MongoDB services to prevent writes to the database. Navigate to the Data folder and copy the database and files folders to external or network drive to transfer to Server 2. Database (All versions): C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\mongodb

C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\mongodb Files (Additionally for 3.2 + ): C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\Files Run the InsightCM Suite installer on Server 2 and point the installer to the folder location of the Data folder on Server 1 when prompt to ‘Select the folder for NI InsightCM 3.x Server to store data files’. Example: C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\ Stop main NI InsightCM and InsightCM MongoDB services to prevent writes to the database. Move copied data folder(s) from Server 1 to Server 2. Navigate to the Data folder and replace the installed folders with the data folder(s) from Server 1. Note that you can rename the installed data folders and delete after completing the process. Example: Database (All versions): C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\mongodb

C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\mongodb Files (Additionally for 3.2 + ): C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\Files Start NI InsightCM MongoDB service, and then main NI InsightCM 3.x service

Note that you will have to change the mongod.cfg file and eventually re-run the InitialConfigTool if the mongodb folder location does not match the original database folder location. It is recommended to the leave the mongodb folder at the same location as the original server. With 3.2 and later, you can change the Files folder location with instructions in The Data Storage Directory in NI InsightCM.

Figure 1. NI InsightCM Data Directory selection during InsightCM 3.2 Installation

2. Move InsightCM to a New Server and Upgrade

On Server 1, open Windows Services and stop the main NI InsightCM and NI InsightCM MongoDB services to prevent writes to the database. Navigate to the Data folder and copy the database and files folders to external or network drive to transfer to Server 2. Database (All versions): C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\mongodb

C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\mongodb Files (Additionally for 3.2 + ): C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\Files On Server 2, copy the folders and place the folders in same location as original server. Run the InsightCM Suite installer on Server 2 and point the installer to the folder containing the copied data folders when prompt to ‘Select the folder for NI InsightCM 3.x Server to store data files’. Eg: a. C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\ Reboot server after installation is complete. After reboot, log into the server with same account and the InitialConfigTool will run and update the server application.

