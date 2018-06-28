NI-RFSA Soft Front Panel 18.0 Known Issues

ID Known Issue

346518



A delay occurs if you use the mouse to move a marker when there are many points on the graph.



In Spectrum mode, with a large span-RBW ratio, or in Zero Span mode with a large RBW or acquisition time, when you enable a marker and move it using the mouse, events queue up, and there is a delay until NI-RFSA processes all the events. You may also experience a delay when clicking the arrow keys.



Workaround: Change the marker position by entering a new marker value using the keypad instead of the mouse or arrow keys.



Reported Version: 2.5.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/16/2012

368610



Warning continues to display after you decrease the power level at the input.



When you set the reference level of the NI-RFSA SFP below the power level of the signal being generated, the SFP displays a warning. If you decrease the power level at the input, you continue to receive the warning until you change the reference level.



Workaround: Click the Clear button.



Reported Version: 2.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/16/2012

339218



Acquisition does not begin immediately after you clear a PLL lock error.



When the NI-RFSA SFP is set to use an external Reference Clock that is not connected, a PLL lock error occurs. After you connect the clock and the device locks to the clock, the error clears, but no data displays until you change a setting in the SFP.



Workaround: Change a setting in the soft front panel or click the Restart button, after the PLL lock error clears.



Reported Version: 2.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/16/2012

448046



The SFP does not display custom aliases created for hardware in MAX for VST devices.



For VST devices, the SFP only displays the "driver name," for example " RIO0 ." If the user configured an alias for the device in MAX, such as "my5645R," it is not displayed.



Workaround: Remember to use the driver name when referencing the device in a debug situation, especially when working with C or LabWindows/CVI.



Reported Version: 2.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/24/2014

449009



The NI-RFSA SFP retains an error even after correcting the External Digital Trigger Source error in certain cases.



When the NI-RFSA SFP is set to use an external digital trigger source that is not supported by the device, an error occurs. After you select a supported trigger source, the same error persists.



Workaround: After selecting a supported trigger source, save the NI-RFSA SFP configuration, click Preset, then reload the NI-RFSA SFP configuration. Alternately, after selecting a supported trigger source, switch to zero span, and then switch back to last span.



Reported Version: 2.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/25/2014

413889



A signal is displayed at Center Frequency even though no signal is present at the input.



This behavior only applies to the VST devices (PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R). Configuring the Reference Trigger as a type other than None can display a signal at the center frequency even though no signal is present at the input.



Workaround: Set the Reference Trigger type to None to remove the signal not present at the input.



Reported Version: 2.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/25/2014

346251



Unsupported property or attribute error for the Contiguous Multirecord property or the NIRFSA_ATTR_CONTIGUOUS_MULTIRECORD attribute in NI-RFSA SFP or missing extended error information.



When using the PXI-5661 through the NI-RFSA SFP, invalid configurations may produce an error message that reports that the Contiguous Multirecord property or the NIRFSA_ATTR_CONTIGUOUS_MULTIRECORD attribute is not supported. After the error condition is reported, the NI-RFSA SFP acquisition stops. At this point, the value change that caused the error can be changed to another invalid setting and back to the original to receive the correct error message. Correcting the invalid setting allows the acquisition to continue.



Workaround: When using the NI-RFSA SFP, revert the changes that caused the error and re-apply those same changes to get the correct error message. For LabVIEW and C clients of NI-RFSA, call the niRFSA Commit VI or the niRFSA_Commit function after configuration changes that come before a fetch. This causes the correct error report to be produced. For C NI-RFSA clients, calls to niRFSA_GetError after a fetch call may still report an unsupported attribute error when the return code from fetch is VI_SUCCESS .



Reported Version: 2.5.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/25/2014

500742



Updating associated devices may reset the NI-RFSA SFP session access setting to Enabled.



Setting the SFP session access feature to disabled and then later updating the associated devices for a particular device can cause the SFP session access feature to be be re-enabled.



Workaround: After saving the new association, open the SFP and ensure SFP session access is still disabled.

You can also ensure that the session access feature is disabled at session initialization by specifying the Driver Setup string as DriverSetup=SFPSessionAccess:0 .



Reported Version: 14.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/03/2014

502296



Application may hang when using the SFP to debug the PXIe-5667.



If you are using the SFP to debug the PXIe-5667, you may encounter an application hang in the following situations: The test application is taking back control of the device, or You enter SFP Control (Local) while a spectrum acquisition is in progress and select Abort when prompted by the SFP. Workaround: Before entering SFP Control (Local), ensure that there is no pending call to read power spectrum.

In order to resume the test application after debugging using the SFP, complete the following steps: Click Device. Under the Device soft menu, click Close Session. Reported Version: 14.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/03/2014