NI-VNA 18.0 Known Issues List

670524 Loading a CHX file from a later version of NI-VNA results in an error.



An error occurs after loading a CHX file created using a later version of NI-VNA, using the niVNA Load Calibration From File VI or the niVNA_LoadCalibrationAndConfigurationDataFromFile function. Loading the CHX file from the Soft Front Panel (SFP) gives an error message about "Unable to find assembly ... NMath ..."



Workaround: Recreate the same settings in the CHX file in the most recent version of NI-VNA.



Reported Version: 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 1/4/2018

496962 NI-VNA occasionally fails to export End of Step and End of Sweep events to the PXI_TRIG lines.



NI-VNA occasionally fails to export End of Step and End of Sweep events to the PXI_TRIG lines despite these events being configured to export. This is a rare occurrence, but when it does happen, all exported edges fail to be sent.



Workaround: Repeat the sweep. If the End of Step or End of Sweep events are configured to export, they are likely to be correctly exported during the next sweep.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/7/2014

494957 NI-VNA cannot export the Ready for Start event.



NI-VNA cannot export the Ready for Start event. If you try to export the Ready for Start event, NI-VNA returns an error.



Workaround: There is no workaround for this issue.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/7/2014

492581 NI-VNA does not support IVI interchangeability checking or coercion recording.



NI-VNA does not implement interchangeability checking or coercion recording. These features are optional features of IVI drivers. If you set the NIVNA_ATTR_INTERCHANGE_CHECK attribute or the NIVNA_ATTR_RECORD_COERCIONS attribute to VI_TRUE , NI-VNA should return an error but does not.



Workaround: There is no workaround for this issue.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/15/2014

460163 NI-VNA SFP does not reserve PXI_TRIG lines.



The NI-VNA SFP does not programmatically reserve PXI_TRIG lines. You can export events to PXI_TRIG lines for synchronization; however, it is possible to double-drive a PXI_TRIG line if care is not taken.



Workaround: Manually reserve and unreserve the PXI_TRIG lines using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).



Reported Version: 2.0.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/23/2014

456886 NI-VNA does not calibrate with the AutoCal over a remote desktop connection when you share serial ports over the remote desktop connection.



Executing the AutoCal calibration over a remote desktop connection results in an error caused by sharing serial ports over the remote desktop connection.



Workaround: You can disable sharing serial ports by selecting Show Options in the Remote Desktop Connection window, and then navigate to the Local Resources tab and select More... under the Local Devices and resources section. Clear the Ports checkbox in the window that appears.



Reported Version: 2.0.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/15/2014

453927 The PXIe-5632 sends a spurious pulse on any active PXI_TRIG line when you configure it for a Rising Edge or Active High Level output event in the NI-VNA SFP.



When you configure the PXIe-5632 to use a Rising Edge or Active High Level output event for single sweep and hold measurements using the NI-VNA SFP, the device sends a single spurious pulse on the configured PXI_TRIG line at the beginning of each sweep.



Workaround: To avoid all spurious pulses on the PXI_TRIG lines, configure any output events to be Falling Edge or Active Low Level.



Reported Version: 2.0.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/15/2014

451230 The PXIe-5632 sends spurious pulses on previously used PXI_TRIG lines when the NI-VNA SFP is closed.



The PXIe-5632 fails to release PXI_TRIG lines after you close the NI-VNA SFP. If you configured PXI_TRIG lines in the NI-VNA SFP, there may be some spurious signals on these lines when you close the NI-VNA SFP.



Workaround: To avoid spurious signals on the PXI_TRIG lines after using them in the NI-VNA SFP, complete one of the following tasks:

If you are using output events, set the output events to Do Not Export and perform at least one sweep before closing the NI-VNA SFP.

and perform at least one sweep before closing the NI-VNA SFP. If you are using triggers, set the trigger source to Internal and perform at least one sweep before closing the NI-VNA SFP. Reported Version: 2.0.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/15/2014

451229 The PXIe-5632 continues to drive PXI_TRIG lines after you close the NI-VNA SFP.



The PXIe-5632 fails to release PXI_TRIG lines after you close the NI-VNA SFP. If you configured PXI_TRIG lines in the NI-VNA SFP, they will remain driven in the state in which they were last used. As a result, if another device attempts to use the PXI_TRIG lines afterward, the lines may be double driven and damage may occur.



Workaround: To avoid double driving the PXI_TRIG lines after using them in the NI-VNA SFP, complete one of the following tasks:

If you are using output events, set the output events to Do Not Export and perform at least one sweep before closing the NI-VNA SFP.

and perform at least one sweep before closing the NI-VNA SFP. If you are using triggers, set the trigger source to Internal and perform at least one sweep before closing the NI-VNA SFP. Reported Version: 2.0.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/15/2014

433386 Performing a two-port adapter removal calibration with the AutoCal module in the NI-VNA SFP results in unexpected 90 degree phase discontinuities.



Performing a two-port adapter removal calibration with the AutoCal module in the NI-VNA SFP results in unexpected 90 degree phase discontinuities in subsequent measurements.



Workaround: Complete the following steps:



Perform an AutoCal in the NI-VNA SFP with the port adapter connected to Port 1 on the device. Save a .chx file with the correction data from step 1. Flip the AutoCal module and perform another AutoCal in the NI-VNA SFP with the port adapter connected to Port 2 on the device. Save a .chx file with the correction data from step 3. In the NI-VNA SFP, navigate to Calibration»Cal Options»Perform Manual Adapter Removal. Load the two .chx files that you saved in steps 2 and 4, and follow the instructions in the dialog box. Set the estimated adapter length in ps. Click Perform Adapter Removal. Reported Version: 2.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 9/15/2014

408875 Launching the NI-VNA SFP fails when using the RMC-8354.



When launching the NI-VNA SFP on the RMC-8354 rack-mount controller, the NI-VNA SFP fails to launch.



Workaround: Use NI-VNA examples through the LabVIEW application programming interface.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/20/2013

385294 The PXIe-8133 Controller hangs when using BIOS (basic input/output system) 1.2.0f6 with the PXIe-5630.



The PXIe-8133 Controller may hang causing the keyboard, mouse, and monitor display to become unresponsive when you configure the BIOS 1.2.0f6 with the PCI Express payload size set to AUTO in the BIOS setup and install the PXIe-5630 in the chassis.



Workaround: Visit ni.com/kb and search for 667FGM0S for more information about working around this issue.



Reported Version: 2.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 1/15/2013

250239 NI-VNA returns a misleading error message when loading an AutoCal characterization file.



The NI-VNA instrument driver and NI-VNA SFP return a misleading error message if you attempt to load the AutoCal characterization file either without having the AutoCal module connected or if the file is read-only on your system. If you call the niVNA Load AutoCal Characterization Data From File VI or function with no AutoCal module connected or if the file has been set to read-only, the VI or function fails with a "File not found" error. In the SFP, the error returned is "Failed to read. You might have a corrupted file." The error should instead indicate that no AutoCal box was found, or the file is read-only.



Workaround: Connect AutoCal box before calling this VI or function. Change the AutoCal characterization file to not be read-only.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/25/2010

246949 NI-VNA returns "Device in Use" error when device is unavailable.



If you use NI-VNA to open a session to a device that has recently been powered off or disconnected, the niVNA Initialize VI or function returns a "Device in Use" error instead of a "Invalid Device" error.



Workaround: Open a session to a valid device.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/25/2010