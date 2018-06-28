NI-VNA 18.0 Known Issues List

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-RFSG in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-RFSG than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
Known Issues
|670524
|Loading a CHX file from a later version of NI-VNA results in an error.
An error occurs after loading a CHX file created using a later version of NI-VNA, using the niVNA Load Calibration From File VI or the niVNA_LoadCalibrationAndConfigurationDataFromFile function. Loading the CHX file from the Soft Front Panel (SFP) gives an error message about "Unable to find assembly ... NMath ..."
Workaround: Recreate the same settings in the CHX file in the most recent version of NI-VNA.
|496962
|NI-VNA occasionally fails to export End of Step and End of Sweep events to the PXI_TRIG lines.
NI-VNA occasionally fails to export End of Step and End of Sweep events to the PXI_TRIG lines despite these events being configured to export. This is a rare occurrence, but when it does happen, all exported edges fail to be sent.
Workaround: Repeat the sweep. If the End of Step or End of Sweep events are configured to export, they are likely to be correctly exported during the next sweep.
|494957
|NI-VNA cannot export the Ready for Start event.
NI-VNA cannot export the Ready for Start event. If you try to export the Ready for Start event, NI-VNA returns an error.
Workaround: There is no workaround for this issue.
|492581
|NI-VNA does not support IVI interchangeability checking or coercion recording.
NI-VNA does not implement interchangeability checking or coercion recording. These features are optional features of IVI drivers. If you set the NIVNA_ATTR_INTERCHANGE_CHECK attribute or the NIVNA_ATTR_RECORD_COERCIONS attribute to VI_TRUE, NI-VNA should return an error but does not.
Workaround: There is no workaround for this issue.
|460163
|NI-VNA SFP does not reserve PXI_TRIG lines.
The NI-VNA SFP does not programmatically reserve PXI_TRIG lines. You can export events to PXI_TRIG lines for synchronization; however, it is possible to double-drive a PXI_TRIG line if care is not taken.
Workaround: Manually reserve and unreserve the PXI_TRIG lines using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
|456886
|NI-VNA does not calibrate with the AutoCal over a remote desktop connection when you share serial ports over the remote desktop connection.
Executing the AutoCal calibration over a remote desktop connection results in an error caused by sharing serial ports over the remote desktop connection.
Workaround: You can disable sharing serial ports by selecting Show Options in the Remote Desktop Connection window, and then navigate to the Local Resources tab and select More... under the Local Devices and resources section. Clear the Ports checkbox in the window that appears.
|453927
|The PXIe-5632 sends a spurious pulse on any active PXI_TRIG line when you configure it for a Rising Edge or Active High Level output event in the NI-VNA SFP.
When you configure the PXIe-5632 to use a Rising Edge or Active High Level output event for single sweep and hold measurements using the NI-VNA SFP, the device sends a single spurious pulse on the configured PXI_TRIG line at the beginning of each sweep.
Workaround: To avoid all spurious pulses on the PXI_TRIG lines, configure any output events to be Falling Edge or Active Low Level.
|451230
|The PXIe-5632 sends spurious pulses on previously used PXI_TRIG lines when the NI-VNA SFP is closed.
The PXIe-5632 fails to release PXI_TRIG lines after you close the NI-VNA SFP. If you configured PXI_TRIG lines in the NI-VNA SFP, there may be some spurious signals on these lines when you close the NI-VNA SFP.
Workaround: To avoid spurious signals on the PXI_TRIG lines after using them in the NI-VNA SFP, complete one of the following tasks:
|451229
|The PXIe-5632 continues to drive PXI_TRIG lines after you close the NI-VNA SFP.
The PXIe-5632 fails to release PXI_TRIG lines after you close the NI-VNA SFP. If you configured PXI_TRIG lines in the NI-VNA SFP, they will remain driven in the state in which they were last used. As a result, if another device attempts to use the PXI_TRIG lines afterward, the lines may be double driven and damage may occur.
Workaround: To avoid double driving the PXI_TRIG lines after using them in the NI-VNA SFP, complete one of the following tasks:
|433386
|Performing a two-port adapter removal calibration with the AutoCal module in the NI-VNA SFP results in unexpected 90 degree phase discontinuities.
Performing a two-port adapter removal calibration with the AutoCal module in the NI-VNA SFP results in unexpected 90 degree phase discontinuities in subsequent measurements.
Workaround: Complete the following steps:
|408875
|Launching the NI-VNA SFP fails when using the RMC-8354.
When launching the NI-VNA SFP on the RMC-8354 rack-mount controller, the NI-VNA SFP fails to launch.
Workaround: Use NI-VNA examples through the LabVIEW application programming interface.
|385294
|The PXIe-8133 Controller hangs when using BIOS (basic input/output system) 1.2.0f6 with the PXIe-5630.
The PXIe-8133 Controller may hang causing the keyboard, mouse, and monitor display to become unresponsive when you configure the BIOS 1.2.0f6 with the PCI Express payload size set to AUTO in the BIOS setup and install the PXIe-5630 in the chassis.
Workaround: Visit ni.com/kb and search for 667FGM0S for more information about working around this issue.
|250239
|NI-VNA returns a misleading error message when loading an AutoCal characterization file.
The NI-VNA instrument driver and NI-VNA SFP return a misleading error message if you attempt to load the AutoCal characterization file either without having the AutoCal module connected or if the file is read-only on your system. If you call the niVNA Load AutoCal Characterization Data From File VI or function with no AutoCal module connected or if the file has been set to read-only, the VI or function fails with a "File not found" error. In the SFP, the error returned is "Failed to read. You might have a corrupted file." The error should instead indicate that no AutoCal box was found, or the file is read-only.
Workaround: Connect AutoCal box before calling this VI or function. Change the AutoCal characterization file to not be read-only.
|246949
|NI-VNA returns "Device in Use" error when device is unavailable.
If you use NI-VNA to open a session to a device that has recently been powered off or disconnected, the niVNA Initialize VI or function returns a "Device in Use" error instead of a "Invalid Device" error.
Workaround: Open a session to a valid device.
|245461
|NI-VNA SFP consumes all the video memory.
NI-VNA Soft Front Panel can use up the available video memory, resulting in it either loading with all traces blank or closing with an error. This situation typically happens with multiple VNAs in the system and happens intermittently.
Workaround: Close NI-VNA SFP and reopen it.
Contacting NI
Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.