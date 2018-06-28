InstrumentStudio 2018 Known Issues List

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



ID Known Issue

694457



Enabling probe compensation on a digitizer that does not support it results in an error loop.

If you enable probe compensation on a digitizer that does not support probe compensation, InstrumentStudio returns an error until you disable probe compensation or revert to a default setup.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

694150



Moving cursor positions by dragging the cursor lines clears persistent waveforms on the graph.

If you move cursor positions on a graph while you have the Persistence Mode set to "Infinite", the persistent waveforms are cleared from the graph.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

693838



Devices named with non-English characters cannot be used in InstrumentStudio.

If you attempt to use a device with non-English characters in its name, InstrumentStudio either does not display the device in the Edit Layout window or returns an error when you attempt to create a panel using the device.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

693733



Attempting to export a configuration to a folder with non-ASCII characters causes an error and does not export configuration files.

If you use Export Configuration to export a device configuration to a folder named with non-ASCII characters, InstrumentStudio returns an error and does not export the device configuration files.



Workaround: Export device configurations to folders with only standard ASCII characters.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

693731



Device names with certain characters cause InstrumentStudio to crash.

If a device used by InstrumentStudio has certain characters in the device name, InstrumentStudio crashes when you try to use that device.



Characters that cause the error include Japanese characters on an English OS and non-ASCII characters on a Japanese OS.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

693532



Japanese OS: When using Export Configuration on a device or .SFP file whose filename has Japanese characters, subsequent exports overwrite the original export instead of creating a new file.

If a previous export of a device configuration exists and you use Export Configuration to create a new device configuration export, the default behavior is to create a new configuration file that appends a number to the configuration file title. For example, if you had a configuration file called My Configuration.sfp, and you select Export Configuration on the same device, InstrumentStudio will create a device configuration file called "MyConfiguration1.sfp" and keep the original export as well as the new export.



When running InstrumentStudio in a Japanese OS, this behavior changes if your device name or configuration file uses Japanese characters. In this case, InstrumentStudio will replace the existing configuration file with a new one without changing the name.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

693529



Non-ASCII characters in file names do not export correctly when using Export Configuration.

If you use Export Configuration on a device or .SFP file that includes non-ASCII characters in its name, the non-ASCII characters will be replaced by the ? character.



Workaround: Rename the .SFP file or device to remove non-ASCII characters.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

692466



When using multiple DMMs in InstrumentStudio, setting the Digits of Resolution to 6.5 or higher causes a slow measurement rate in the other instruments in the layout.

If you launch an InstrumentStudio layout with digital multimeters and set one of the DMM's digits of resolution to 6.5 or above, both devices will take slower measurements than they are configured to take.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

692321



Export Configuration doesn't generate configuration files for SMU devices if debugging is disabled and the SMU is running in an external session.

If you create a layout with an SMU device, disable debugging for the SMU, begin an external session with the SMU, and then select Export Configuration from the instrument header menu, the SMU configuration will not be exported.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

692303



Devices are duplicated when putting the chassis to sleep after selecting Auto-Create Layout.

If you create an Auto Layout then put the chassis to sleep while InstrumentStudio is running, InstrumentStudio creates duplicate instances of each device when you wake the chassis up from sleep.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/28/2018

691516



Devices go missing after waking the host from sleep when InstrumentStudio is running.

If you put the host into sleep mode while InstrumentStudio is running, devices sometimes go missing in InstrumentStudio when you wake the computer.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

691347



InstrumentStudio returns errors when launching automatic layouts from different users.

If you create and run an InstrumentStudio automatic layout, log out and log in as a different, non-administrative user, then create and run a new InstrumentStudio automatic layout, the new automatic layout returns errors for all panels.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

690758



FGEN channels fall out of phase with each other if the channel frequencies are changed during operation.

If you generate multiple FGEN channels at the same time and change the channel frequencies at different times during device operation, the FGEN channels will fall out of phase.



Workaround: Restart generation.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

681717



In debug mode, Digital Multimeter (DMM) panels can return the cached AutoRange value instead of the current AutoRange value from the driver.

When controlling a DMM device being used by an external application, the AutoRange property always displays the "OFF" status, regardless of the AutoRange status in the external application.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

680900



When measuring an FGEN-generated frequency from a Digital Multimeter (DMM) panel, the DMM panel returns an under range message regardless of whether the measurement is under or over range.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

680205



Oscilloscope waveforms update slowly when monitoring an auto-triggering session.

If you are using InstrumentStudio to monitor an oscilloscope in an external application that uses auto-triggering, the oscilloscope waveform updates slowly in InstrumentStudio. Configuration modifications and measurements do not appear in the InstrumentStudio panel for a longer amount of time than they should. InstrumentStudio also responds slowly to UI commands in this state.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

679795



Cursors used in an oscilloscope panel are reset when the project is saved and reloaded or if the panel is launched in a new tab.

When using an oscilloscope in InstrumentStudio, the oscilloscope panel's cursor locations reset to the 1 and -1 graticule divisions when you reload the project or launch the oscilloscope panel in a new tab.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/

678489



PXI-5421/5422 devices return an erroneous sample rate configuration error when transitioning from a standard waveform function to a user-defined standard waveform.

When using a PXI-6521 or PXI-6522 device, if a user changes from a standard waveform function (i.e. Sine, Square, etc.) operating with a lower frequency of less than 150kHz to a user-defined standard waveform, InstrumentStudio returns an error stating that the value set for Sample Rate is incorrect. This error is erroneous; transitioning from a standard waveform to a user-defined standard waveform does not configure the Sample Rate.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 00/43248/