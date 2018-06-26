TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details

304392 - The translator removes local variables during an incremental update if you modify the actionID attribute of an <ActionReference> child element of a <TestGroup> element of the TestGroupParallel type The TD file contains an <Action> element with an ID attribute value of "action1." and also contains an <ActionReference> child element of a <TestGroup> element of the TestGroupParallel type with an actionID attribute value of "action1." When you translate the TD file to a sequence file, change the value of the ID attribute of the <Action> element to "action2," change the value of the actionID attribute of the <ActionReference> element to "action2," and then perform an incremental update, the translator incorrectly removes the local variables the translator had previously created and assigned to parameters of the step created within the TestGroupParallel sequence.

366703 - NI.ATML.Translator.EntryPoint attribute is not updated even though the name of the calling sequence was updated in the XML file In the XML file used for updating the sequence file, the name of the sequence that is being called from MainSequence. In the translated sequence file, the name of the calling sequence file is updated, but the content of NI.ATML.Translator.EntryPoint attribute is not updated.

432803 - ATML Toolkit examples contain copyright trademarks N/A

692686 - Action steps that have test limits and OperationCompare were being translated as PassFail Step instead of Numeric Limit step This issue happens only when the type attribute value contains a prefix

695828 - If custom code generator DLL is specified but not present, TD file is translated with default options The translator will not show an error dialog that it did not find the custom code generator DLL.

702447 - VariableValue element's value is not properly updated in the step expression The expression value is not updated properly.