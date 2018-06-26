NI-568x 18.0 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



ID Known Issue

413281 The NI-568x Soft Front Panel (SFP) crashes when the computer wakes from standby mode.



If you put the computer in standby mode while the NI-568x SFP is open, the SFP crashes when the computer wakes.



Workaround: Close the SFP and any other applications that have an open session to the power sensor before going into standby mode.



Reported Version: 1.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

552187 Rapidly disconnecting and reconnecting NI-568x devices may cause Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) to timeout.



MAX requires time to process USB-5683/5684 connections and disconnections. Connecting multiple devices in quick succession or reconnecting the same device shortly after disconnecting may cause MAX to return an error or timeout.



Workaround: Restart MAX or restart the host computer.



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

542379 Manually setting COM ports is not supported.



Windows Device Manager allows changing COM ports manually. Manually changing COM ports may produce undefined behavior, especially when trying to initialize the USB-5680/5681.



Workaround: Use the COM port number automatically assigned by Windows when the device is connected. Use MAX to rename a device if desired.



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

480524

Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 upgrade issue.



Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-568x installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm .



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

544015 The USB-5680/5681 may not appear in MAX without a refresh on some USB ports.



The USB-5680/5681 may appear in MAX with a red 'X' after the device is initially plugged in. This may happen on some USB ports on some PCs.



Workaround: In the MAX configuration tree, select Devices and Interfaces to see the list of devices, and press <F5> to refresh the list.



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

545868 The USB-5681 may fail to recognize an external trigger following a command to initiate the power sensor.



On fast host computers it is possible to complete an initiate call before the USB-5681 is ready for an external trigger. This may occur when using the program flow to initiate an external trigger following a command to initiate the power sensor.



Workaround: After calling NI-568x Initiate on the power sensor, call a 1 ms delay before initiating the external trigger.



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

522841 The USB-5681 may become unresponsive if NI-568x Fetch is aborted during execution.



Pressing the LabVIEW abort button or resetting the host computer while the USB-5681 is executing NI-568x Fetch may make the device unresponsive.



Workaround: Power cycle the USB-5681 by disconnecting and reconnecting the device or by restarting the host computer.



Reported Version:15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

544015 Calling the NI-568x Initiate while zeroing the USB-5680 delays error reporting.



Calling the NI-568x Initiate while zeroing the USB-5680 is not supported. Error -1074119641 occurs when you make the next call to the driver. For instance, calling NI-568x Zero and then NI-568x Initiate does not return an error. However, if you call NI-568x Is Zero Complete next, Error -1074119641 occurs.



Workaround: When calling NI-568x Zero with the USB-5680, you must confirm that the zeroing operation is complete with NI-568x Is Zero Complete before calling NI-568x Initiate.



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

536460 Calling advanced functions on the USB-5680/5681 may return an unexpected error.



When calling a function that is not supported by the USB-5680/5681, the error returned may state that the attribute is not supported, instead of stating that the function is not supported.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

545649 The USB-5683/5684 may not receive all external triggers.



The USB-5683/5684 does not receive approximately 0.1% of external triggers sent to the device.



Workaround: Use repeating external triggers when possible to increase trigger detection. If the USB-5683/5684 misses a trigger, it will most likely receive the following trigger. A firmware fix for this issue is in work.



Reported Version:15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

412319 Initializing the NI-568x devices in Windows 8 with high memory addressing enabled results in an error.



Initializing the NI-568x devices in Windows 8 with high memory addressing enabled results in the following error:

ni568x Initialize With Options.vi<ERR>

Driver Status: (Hex 0xBFFA0060) COM4



Workaround: Disable high memory addressing in Windows 8 systems.



Reported Version:1.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

412196 Disconnecting the USB-5681 while a measurement is in progress causes unexpected behavior.



When you disconnect the USB-5681 while it is executing a measurement operation, such as averaging, subsequent calls to NI-568x Is Measurement Complete returns measurement status unknown without an error. If NI-568x Is Measurement Complete is called within a loop, the code could hang because it is waiting for measurement complete or an error to be returned. In LabVIEW, if you abort the VI after encountering this issue, initialization will take a long time to run and returns error -1073807345, even after you reconnect the device.



Workaround: Abort the executing code and reconnect the device to a different USB port.



Reported Version:1.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

411345 The NI-568x SFP cannot connect with the power sensor after the device is disconnected and reconnected.



When you disconnect and then reconnect the power sensor with the NI-568x SFP before the SFP can release the handle (before "No Sensor" is displayed), the device enters a state in which it cannot be connected either through the SFP or any other development environment. When you attempt to open a session to the device, the system returns an error of BFFF0011 (-1073807343).



Workaround: Perform either of the following options as a workaround. If the device was running at the time of disconnection, wait until "No Sensor" is shown in the SFP when you unplug the device from the system.

Unplug and then reconnect the device to the system while the SFP is running. This causes the SFP to reconnect properly to the device and to continue with normal operation.

Reported Version: 1.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015

393077 When using the NI-568x instrument driver, NI-568x Fetch returns an error after calling NI-VNA Initialize if the RF power meter is initialized before the NI-VNA device.



Workaround: Call NI-VNA Initialize before calling the NI-568x Initialize.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/31/2015