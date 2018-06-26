NI-568x 18.0 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-568x in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-568x than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
Known Issues
|ID
|Known Issue
|413281
|The NI-568x Soft Front Panel (SFP) crashes when the computer wakes from standby mode.
If you put the computer in standby mode while the NI-568x SFP is open, the SFP crashes when the computer wakes.
Workaround: Close the SFP and any other applications that have an open session to the power sensor before going into standby mode.
|552187
|Rapidly disconnecting and reconnecting NI-568x devices may cause Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) to timeout.
MAX requires time to process USB-5683/5684 connections and disconnections. Connecting multiple devices in quick succession or reconnecting the same device shortly after disconnecting may cause MAX to return an error or timeout.
Workaround: Restart MAX or restart the host computer.
|542379
|Manually setting COM ports is not supported.
Windows Device Manager allows changing COM ports manually. Manually changing COM ports may produce undefined behavior, especially when trying to initialize the USB-5680/5681.
Workaround: Use the COM port number automatically assigned by Windows when the device is connected. Use MAX to rename a device if desired.
|480524
|Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 upgrade issue.
Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-568x installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm.
Workaround: N/A
|544015
|The USB-5680/5681 may not appear in MAX without a refresh on some USB ports.
The USB-5680/5681 may appear in MAX with a red 'X' after the device is initially plugged in. This may happen on some USB ports on some PCs.
Workaround: In the MAX configuration tree, select Devices and Interfaces to see the list of devices, and press <F5> to refresh the list.
|545868
|The USB-5681 may fail to recognize an external trigger following a command to initiate the power sensor.
On fast host computers it is possible to complete an initiate call before the USB-5681 is ready for an external trigger. This may occur when using the program flow to initiate an external trigger following a command to initiate the power sensor.
Workaround: After calling NI-568x Initiate on the power sensor, call a 1 ms delay before initiating the external trigger.
|522841
|The USB-5681 may become unresponsive if NI-568x Fetch is aborted during execution.
Pressing the LabVIEW abort button or resetting the host computer while the USB-5681 is executing NI-568x Fetch may make the device unresponsive.
Workaround: Power cycle the USB-5681 by disconnecting and reconnecting the device or by restarting the host computer.
|544015
|Calling the NI-568x Initiate while zeroing the USB-5680 delays error reporting.
Calling the NI-568x Initiate while zeroing the USB-5680 is not supported. Error -1074119641 occurs when you make the next call to the driver. For instance, calling NI-568x Zero and then NI-568x Initiate does not return an error. However, if you call NI-568x Is Zero Complete next, Error -1074119641 occurs.
Workaround: When calling NI-568x Zero with the USB-5680, you must confirm that the zeroing operation is complete with NI-568x Is Zero Complete before calling NI-568x Initiate.
|536460
|Calling advanced functions on the USB-5680/5681 may return an unexpected error.
When calling a function that is not supported by the USB-5680/5681, the error returned may state that the attribute is not supported, instead of stating that the function is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
|545649
|The USB-5683/5684 may not receive all external triggers.
The USB-5683/5684 does not receive approximately 0.1% of external triggers sent to the device.
Workaround: Use repeating external triggers when possible to increase trigger detection. If the USB-5683/5684 misses a trigger, it will most likely receive the following trigger. A firmware fix for this issue is in work.
|412319
|Initializing the NI-568x devices in Windows 8 with high memory addressing enabled results in an error.
Initializing the NI-568x devices in Windows 8 with high memory addressing enabled results in the following error:
ni568x Initialize With Options.vi<ERR>
ni568x Initialize With Options.vi<ERR>
Driver Status: (Hex 0xBFFA0060) COM4
Workaround: Disable high memory addressing in Windows 8 systems.
|412196
|Disconnecting the USB-5681 while a measurement is in progress causes unexpected behavior.
When you disconnect the USB-5681 while it is executing a measurement operation, such as averaging, subsequent calls to NI-568x Is Measurement Complete returns measurement status unknown without an error. If NI-568x Is Measurement Complete is called within a loop, the code could hang because it is waiting for measurement complete or an error to be returned. In LabVIEW, if you abort the VI after encountering this issue, initialization will take a long time to run and returns error -1073807345, even after you reconnect the device.
Workaround: Abort the executing code and reconnect the device to a different USB port.
|411345
|The NI-568x SFP cannot connect with the power sensor after the device is disconnected and reconnected.
When you disconnect and then reconnect the power sensor with the NI-568x SFP before the SFP can release the handle (before "No Sensor" is displayed), the device enters a state in which it cannot be connected either through the SFP or any other development environment. When you attempt to open a session to the device, the system returns an error of BFFF0011 (-1073807343).
Workaround: Perform either of the following options as a workaround.
|393077
|When using the NI-568x instrument driver, NI-568x Fetch returns an error after calling NI-VNA Initialize if the RF power meter is initialized before the NI-VNA device.
Workaround: Call NI-VNA Initialize before calling the NI-568x Initialize.
|258340
|Closing a session to an NI-568x device takes longer to complete if the device is still waiting on a trigger.
If you attempt to close a session to the NI-568x device while the device is waiting to receive a trigger, the call to close can take up to 2 minutes to execute.
Workaround: Send the trigger before closing the session.
Contacting NI
Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.