TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 Known Issues by Date

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|303276
|The translator might incorrectly create a backup code module when incrementally updating a LabVIEW code module for a TD file that contains an array element
If you configure the translator to create LabVIEW code modules, translate a TD file that contains an array TestResult element, and then perform an incremental update on the previously translated sequence file, the translator incorrectly creates a backup of any code modules that contain array parameters even though the TD file has not changed.
Workaround: N/A
|695613
|TestStand prompts to save ATMLTDTypes.ini and ATMLTD_IEEE1641_Types.ini when closing using the ATML Toolkit for the first time
This is expected behavior. TMLTDTypes.ini and ATMLTD_IEEE1641_Types.ini will be updated for the appropriate TestStand version that was opened.
Workaround: N/A
|696081
|Version Selector fails to register ATML Toolkit if Testsand is installed but the machine is not restarted after installing TestStand
Workaround: Repair install ATML Toolkit.
|699619
|Memory leak observed when running multiple iterations of translation types
The private byte leaks varies from ~5KB to ~150KB per translation. The handles count increases by 2-3 over iteration.
Workaround: N/A
|700238
|If path to schema file has a trailing slash, ATML Toolkit will error
Even if the location of the schema is valid, an error will be thrown if that path ends with a trailing slash.
Workaround: Remove the trailing slash.
|702454
|When building CVI projects with 64-bit TestStand, the target build is not automatically changed to 64-bit
N/A
Workaround: Change the build setting to 64-bit build in CVI
|702532
|File paths to examples are incorrect in the help
In the ATML toolkit help, paths to the examples for "Computer 1.0.xml" and "Computer 1.0 - update.xml" are referenced as
Workaround: Navigate to
|702636
|Unhandled Exception dialog appears if a file path with 260 characters or more is entered for the "Fixed File path" setting in the Test Description Translator Configuration Dialog
If a file path greater than 260 characters is entered into the "Specify Fixed File Path" option, an unhandled exception dialog will appear. The error will indicate that the file path is longer than 260 characters and that the directory path must be shorter than 248 characters. Choose "continue" to proceed forward.
Workaround: Make file path shorter than 260 characters.
Document last updated on 6/25/2018