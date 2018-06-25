TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the NI TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 known issues. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and common issues.

Document Organization

There are two versions of the known issues list available:

Known Issues by Category
Known Issues by Date


Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 sorted by Category.

General
695613

Return		 TestStand prompts to save ATMLTDTypes.ini and ATMLTD_IEEE1641_Types.ini when closing using the ATML Toolkit for the first time
This is expected behavior. TMLTDTypes.ini and ATMLTD_IEEE1641_Types.ini will be updated for the appropriate TestStand version that was opened.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018
699619

Return		 Memory leak observed when running multiple iterations of translation types
The private byte leaks varies from ~5KB to ~150KB per translation. The handles count increases by 2-3 over iteration.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018
700238

Return		 If path to schema file has a trailing slash, ATML Toolkit will error
Even if the location of the schema is valid, an error will be thrown if that path ends with a trailing slash.

Workaround: Remove the trailing slash.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018
702532

Return		 File paths to examples are incorrect in the help
In the ATML toolkit help, paths to the examples for "Computer 1.0.xml" and "Computer 1.0 - update.xml" are referenced as \Components\Translators\ATMLTDTranslator\Examples\Translator\Computer.xml and similarly for "Computer 1.0 - update.xml". The correct path is \Components\Translators\ATMLTDTranslator\Examples\Translator\Test Description 1.0\Computer 1.0.xml and similarly for "Computer 1.0 - update.xml."

Workaround: Navigate to \Components\Translators\ATMLTDTranslator\Examples\Translator\Test Description 1.0\ for the ATML TD 1.0 examples.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018
702636

Return		 Unhandled Exception dialog appears if a file path with 260 characters or more is entered for the "Fixed File path" setting in the Test Description Translator Configuration Dialog
If a file path greater than 260 characters is entered into the "Specify Fixed File Path" option, an unhandled exception dialog will appear. The error will indicate that the file path is longer than 260 characters and that the directory path must be shorter than 248 characters. Choose "continue" to proceed forward.

Workaround: Make file path shorter than 260 characters.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018
Installation
696081

Return		 Version Selector fails to register ATML Toolkit if Testsand is installed but the machine is not restarted after installing TestStand

Workaround: Repair install ATML Toolkit.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018
Test Description Translator
303276

Return		 The translator might incorrectly create a backup code module when incrementally updating a LabVIEW code module for a TD file that contains an array element
If you configure the translator to create LabVIEW code modules, translate a TD file that contains an array TestResult element, and then perform an incremental update on the previously translated sequence file, the translator incorrectly creates a backup of any code modules that contain array parameters even though the TD file has not changed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/11/2011
702454

Return		 When building CVI projects with 64-bit TestStand, the target build is not automatically changed to 64-bit
N/A

Workaround: Change the build setting to 64-bit build in CVI

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/27/2018

Document last updated on 6/25/2018

