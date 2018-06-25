NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 (18.1) Known Issues

|ID
Known Issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018
|ID
|Known Issues
|701809
|
Installing software to a CompactRIO controller through SystemLink can appear to hang.
Using SystemLink, software installation to a cRIO-904x or cRIO-905x can fail to complete. This will only happen if before attempting to install software, you first uninstalled CompactRIO Support 18.1 and declined to reboot the CompactRIO controller.
Workaround:
Reboot the CompactRIO controller as prompted after uninstalling software.
|699295
|
NI 9881 (CANopen) and NI 9882 (DeviceNet) modules aren't correctly shown in MAX.
NI 9882 and NI 9881 modules show a warning "System storage for this item has entered an inconsistent state. The device name displayed here may be wrong. To fix the problem, give this device a unique name". This does not affect the functionality of the modules and is related to another Known Issue (#699848), where the NI 9882 lists "LabVIEW FPGA" as a Programming Mode, although it does not support it. This could happen on the cRIO-904x and cRIO-905x controllers.
Workaround:
N/A; the modules are functional.
|698239
|
Blank Test Panel will display for NI 9469 used in CompactRIO with DAQmx controllers.
If you click the Self Test button in NI MAX for the NI 9469, a Test Panel will open with nothing displayed. The Self Test button in NI MAX is incorrectly enabled for this module. The blank Test Panel does not imply anything negative about the NI 9469's functionality.
Workaround:
N/A
|666943
|
Firmware updates occasionally fail with error code -2147219486.
If you repeatedly upgrade the firmware on a certain RIO controllers and chassis, you might encounter error -2147219486. This error will be repeated on subsequent attempts after the initial failure. This could happen on the following models:
Workaround:
Format the controller, then attempt the firmware update again. In rare cases, this might not work. If this happens to you, please contact NI Support for potential recovery and/or RMA.