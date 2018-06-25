NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 (18.1) Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the known issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 that were discovered after the release of NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2018. New issues appear at the top of this document. This list includes only severe or the most common issues, and does not include every issue known to NI.

The workarounds described in this document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, please visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter that KB number in the search field. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail. If you would like more information on an issue, visit ni.com/contact and reference the issue ID. If you identify a workaround for an issue that is not listed in this document, please contact NI so that the workaround may be published.

ID Known Issue Affected LV Versions
701809 Installing software to a CompactRIO controller through SystemLink can appear to hang. N/A
699295 NI 9881 (CANopen) and NI 9882 (DeviceNet) modules aren't correctly shown in MAX. N/A
698239 Blank Test Panel will display for NI 9469 used in CompactRIO with DAQmx controllers. N/A
666943 Firmware updates occasionally fail with error code -2147219486. LabVIEW 2018

 

Known Issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018

ID Known Issues
701809

Installing software to a CompactRIO controller through SystemLink can appear to hang.

Using SystemLink, software installation to a cRIO-904x or cRIO-905x can fail to complete. This will only happen if before attempting to install software, you first uninstalled CompactRIO Support 18.1 and declined to reboot the CompactRIO controller. 

Workaround: 

Reboot the CompactRIO controller as prompted after uninstalling software. 

699295

NI 9881 (CANopen) and NI 9882 (DeviceNet) modules aren't correctly shown in MAX.

NI 9882 and NI 9881 modules show a warning "System storage for this item has entered an inconsistent state. The device name displayed here may be wrong. To fix the problem, give this device a unique name". This does not affect the functionality of the modules and is related to another Known Issue (#699848), where the NI 9882 lists "LabVIEW FPGA" as a Programming Mode, although it does not support it. This could happen on the cRIO-904x and cRIO-905x controllers. 

Workaround:

N/A; the modules are functional. 

698239

Blank Test Panel will display for NI 9469 used in CompactRIO with DAQmx controllers.

If you click the Self Test button in NI MAX for the NI 9469, a Test Panel will open with nothing displayed. The Self Test button in NI MAX is incorrectly enabled for this module. The blank Test Panel does not imply anything negative about the NI 9469's functionality. 

Workaround:

N/A 

666943

Firmware updates occasionally fail with error code -2147219486.

If you repeatedly upgrade the firmware on a certain RIO controllers and chassis, you might encounter error -2147219486. This error will be repeated on subsequent attempts after the initial failure. This could happen on the following models:
cRIO-9065, cRIO-9066, cRIO-9067, cRIO-9068, sbRIO-9607, sbRIO-9627, sbRIO-9637, sbRIO-9651, NI 9147, NI 9149, myRIO, roboRIO. 

Workaround: 

Format the controller, then attempt the firmware update again. In rare cases, this might not work. If this happens to you, please contact NI Support for potential recovery and/or RMA. 

