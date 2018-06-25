NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 (18.1) Bug Fixes
Publish Date: Jun 25, 2018
|
|
Overview
The following items are a subset of issues fixed in NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 since NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2018. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed in NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 with LabVIEW 2018.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|
661071
|
With a NI 9469 (C Series Sync Module), the Synchronization tab in NI MAX reported that there were no cDAQ modules found for cRIO-904x targets. This was partially because the NI 9469 was not initially supported by NI-DAQmx on cRIO-904x controllers.
