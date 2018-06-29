NI-TimeSync 18.1 Known Issues

Publish Date: Jun 29, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This document contains the NI-TimeSync known issues that were discovered before and since the release of the NI-TimeSync 18.1. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and common issues.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in NI-TimeSync 18.1 sorted by Date.

246727 Changing the priority in NI MAX or the Web-based Configuration & Monitoring Utility may leave ni-rt.ini in an inconsistent state.
477434 The NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in fails to synchronize properly when used with a secondary network adapter on PharLap ETS and VxWorks targets.
493251 Running an ARM-based Linux Real-Time target as a 1588 master may degrade synchronization
652137 Disabling/re-enabling primary ethernet ports in NI-MAX or in the commnad line will cause synchronization issues.



ID Known Issue
246727

Return		 Changing the priority in NI MAX or the Web-based Configuration & Monitoring Utility may leave ni-rt.ini in an inconsistent state.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
477434

Return		 The NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in fails to synchronize properly when used with a secondary network adapter on PharLap ETS and VxWorks targets.

Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you only use the primary network adapter when using the NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in.

Reported Version: 14.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
493251

Return		 Running an ARM-based Linux Real-Time target as a 1588 master may degrade synchronization.

Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you only use ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time as 1588 slaves. ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time are slave only by default.

Reported Version: 14.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
652137

Return		 Disabling/re-enabling an Ethernet port on a cRIO-903x (Sync) or an IC-317x in NI-MAX or in the command line will cause synchronization issues unless the system is rebooted. Issues might appear as undefined static time offsets, asynchronous FPGA times or the Time Source I/O reporting “None”. Never disable eth0 on the cRIO-9035x (Sync) or eth1 on IC-317x, this will cause all synchronization to halt.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 17.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/07/2017

Document last updated on 06/18/2018

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit