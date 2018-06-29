NI-TimeSync 18.1 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI-TimeSync 18.1 sorted by Date.

Changing the priority in NI MAX or the Web-based Configuration & Monitoring Utility may leave ni-rt.ini in an inconsistent state.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





The NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in fails to synchronize properly when used with a secondary network adapter on PharLap ETS and VxWorks targets.



Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you only use the primary network adapter when using the NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Running an ARM-based Linux Real-Time target as a 1588 master may degrade synchronization.



Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you only use ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time as 1588 slaves. ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time are slave only by default.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015