C Series with Coaxial N-Type Connection: I/O Cable & Accessory Guide

Use this guide to match your C Series Modules with Coaxial N-Type connection with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration.

1. Using this C Series I/O Cable and Accessory Guide

This guide is intended to cover connectors and cables for use with C Series Modules. It does not explicitly cover other NI product families such as DAQ Multifunction I/O, Digital Waveform Instruments (formerly HSDIO), or R Series. It also does not cover legacy or End of Life (EOL) parts or products. Additionally, these products are supported in cRIO and/or cDAQ chassis, but this guide does not cover chassis accessories.

Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process. This is typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

Back to Top

2. Finding Your C Series Module

This page is arranged by first having you identify the connector type on your C Series Module, locating the information for your specific model, and then choosing the accessory or cable combination that best fits your needs.

How to identify the model number of your C Series Module:

The model number of the C Series Module is printed on the faceplate of the module and also in the Getting Started that ships with the module.

Back to Top

3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Figure 1: C Series with Coaxial N-Type (Coaxial 10-32) Front Connection

Note: N/A= Not Applicable

Modules Number of Coaxial N-Type Connections DIN Rail Mount Terminal Block Cable NI 9231 8 N/A PCB Low Noise Coaxial Cable, 10ft w/10-32 plug to BNC plug P/N: 780986-01

Back to Top

4. Ordering Information

For more information on any of the listed NI orderable parts, please visit http://www.ni.com/contact-us/ to contact an NI representative. Most NI orderable parts listed in this guide without a product page can still be purchased by contacting NI.

Back to Top

5. Glossary of Terms Used

EMI Suppression Ferrite - Passive electrical component clamped around a cable to reduce Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) on the line. Click here for an example.

- Passive electrical component clamped around a cable to reduce Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) on the line. Click here for an example. DIN Rail Mount Terminal Block - A type of connector block that allows you to mount the block to a DIN rail. Click here for an example.

- A type of connector block that allows you to mount the block to a DIN rail. Click here for an example. Front Mount Terminal Block – A type of connector block that connects to the front of the module. Click here for an example.

Back to Top

6. Additional Resources