C Series with Coaxial N-Type Connection: I/O Cable & Accessory Guide

1. Using this C Series I/O Cable and Accessory Guide
This guide is intended to cover connectors and cables for use with C Series Modules. It does not explicitly cover other NI product families such as DAQ Multifunction I/O, Digital Waveform Instruments (formerly HSDIO), or R Series. It also does not cover legacy or End of Life (EOL) parts or products. Additionally, these products are supported in cRIO and/or cDAQ chassis, but this guide does not cover chassis accessories.
Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process. This is typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.
2. Finding Your C Series Module
This page is arranged by first having you identify the connector type on your C Series Module, locating the information for your specific model, and then choosing the accessory or cable combination that best fits your needs.
How to identify the model number of your C Series Module:
The model number of the C Series Module is printed on the faceplate of the module and also in the Getting Started that ships with the module.
3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
Figure 1: C Series with Coaxial N-Type (Coaxial 10-32) Front Connection
Note: N/A= Not Applicable
|Modules
|Number of Coaxial N-Type Connections
|DIN Rail Mount Terminal Block
|Cable
|NI 9231
|8
|N/A
|
PCB Low Noise Coaxial Cable, 10ft w/10-32 plug to BNC plug
P/N: 780986-01
4. Ordering Information
For more information on any of the listed NI orderable parts, please visit http://www.ni.com/contact-us/ to contact an NI representative. Most NI orderable parts listed in this guide without a product page can still be purchased by contacting NI.
5. Glossary of Terms Used
- EMI Suppression Ferrite - Passive electrical component clamped around a cable to reduce Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) on the line. Click here for an example.
- DIN Rail Mount Terminal Block - A type of connector block that allows you to mount the block to a DIN rail. Click here for an example.
- Front Mount Terminal Block – A type of connector block that connects to the front of the module. Click here for an example.
