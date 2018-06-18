NI-Digital Pattern Editor 18.0 Bug Fixes

Overview

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in the NI-Digital Pattern Editor 18.0. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

1. Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in NI-Digital Pattern Editor 18.0.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details
644093
Digital Pattern Editor sometimes does not preserve window layout The Digital Pattern Editor might not preserve the window layout when you close and reopen the application.
611269
Digital Pattern Editor might crash when closing a project immediately after opening it The Digital Pattern Editor might crash when you close a project immediately after you open it and before the project has finished opening.

