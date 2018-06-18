NI-Digital Pattern Editor 18.0 Bug Fixes

1. Bug Fixes
The following items are Bug Fixes in NI-Digital Pattern Editor 18.0.
|ID
|Legacy ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|644093
|
|Digital Pattern Editor sometimes does not preserve window layout
|The Digital Pattern Editor might not preserve the window layout when you close and reopen the application.
|611269
|
|Digital Pattern Editor might crash when closing a project immediately after opening it
|The Digital Pattern Editor might crash when you close a project immediately after you open it and before the project has finished opening.