NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0 Bug Fixes

1. Bug Fix
The following items are the Bug Fixes in the NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0.
|ID
|Legacy ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|681944
|
|Certain programming sequences can result in internal bus contention that, over time, could damage the instrument.
|Contention can occur after using source memory on the PXIe-6570 internal bus. Over time this can cause damage to the instrument.
|696854
|
|There is an intermittent 10 ns delay seen between synchronized digital pattern instruments when using NI-TClk.
|When using NI-TClk with the Timing Absolute Delay Enabled property set to FALSE, there is an intermittent 10 ns delay seen between synchronized digital pattern instruments. The Timing Absolute Delay Enabled property is set to FALSE by default.