NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0 Bug Fixes

Overview

The following items are the IDs and titles of issues fixed in the NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0.

1. Bug Fix

The following items are the Bug Fixes in the NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details
681944
Certain programming sequences can result in internal bus contention that, over time, could damage the instrument. Contention can occur after using source memory on the PXIe-6570 internal bus. Over time this can cause damage to the instrument.
696854
There is an intermittent 10 ns delay seen between synchronized digital pattern instruments when using NI-TClk. When using NI-TClk with the Timing Absolute Delay Enabled property set to FALSE, there is an intermittent 10 ns delay seen between synchronized digital pattern instruments. The Timing Absolute Delay Enabled property is set to FALSE by default.

 

