NI-Digital Pattern Editor 18.0 Known Issues

ID Known Issue

611267



Digital Pattern Editor might crash when opening a project immediately after closing it

The Digital Pattern Editor might crash when you open a project immediately after you close it on slower computers or on virtual machines.



Workaround: Avoid using the Digital Pattern Editor on slower computers or on virtual machines.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/24/2016

611275



Launching the Digital Pattern Editor from the TestStand Semiconductor Module does not always bring the existing editor to the front

When an instance of the Digital Pattern Editor is running, attempting to launch the Digital Pattern Editor from the TestStand Semiconductor Module does not always bring the existing editor to the front. If the Digital Pattern Editor was originally launched from the Start menu, the TestStand Semiconductor Module instead launches a new instance of the Digital Pattern Editor.



Workaround: Manually navigate to an existing instance of the Digital Pattern Editor instead of using the TestStand Semiconductor Module shortcut to bring the existing instance of the editor to the front.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/24/2016

611808



Errors occur when using NI-Digital with the TestStand Semiconductor Module if the TestStand Semiconductor Module 2016 f1 Patch has not been installed

If you use NI-Digital 16.0 with the TestStand Semiconductor Module, you must install the TestStand Semiconductor Module 2016 f1 patch to resolve multiple compatibility issues. Failing to install the f1 patch for the TestStand Semiconductor Module prevents you from using the NI-Digital .NET API and causes examples to not function properly.



Workaround: You can download the TestStand Semiconductor Module 2016 f1 patch from the following location:





TestStand Semiconductor Module 2016 f1 (32-bit)





TestStand Semiconductor Module 2016 f1 (64-bit)



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/24/2016

651023



Running the digital scope in demo mode without the pattern open in the Digital Pattern Editor returns an incorrect error

When you run the digital scope in demo mode and the pattern is not open in the editor, the editor returns the error: "Could not find pattern file path in list of loaded patterns". The pattern must be open in a document in the editor before you can execute digital scope in demo mode.



Workaround: Open the pattern in the editor before running digital scope on it.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/9/2017

608222



Changing the active pin map file of a project while executing can lead to unexpected behavior

Changing, deleting, excluding, or making the current active pin map file inactive while the Digital Pattern Editor is executing can lead to unexpected behavior.



Workaround: Wait until the execution finishes or abort the current execution before changing, deleting, excluding, or making the current active pin map file inactive.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/9/2017

605969



Launching Digital Pattern Editor from a network drive crashes on startup or gives unexpected errors when evaluating formulas

The Digital Pattern Editor currently does not support being installed on or being run from a network drive.



Workaround: Install the Digital Pattern Editor to a local location and run the editor from that location.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/9/2017