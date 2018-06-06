Training Course Details: HIL Fundamentals Using Veristand

1. Course Overview
In this class you learn how to use the out-of-the-box features of NI VeriStand to develop realtime testing applications. This course introduces real-time testing and walks you through building an NI VeriStand test system that includes real-time simulation, hardware I/O, and alarming. You also learn to create sophisticated real-time stimulus profiles to stimulate a unit under test and log its responses to a variety of real-world conditions.
|Duration
|Audience
|Prerequisites
|NI Products Used During the Course
After attending this course, you will be able to:
- Develop a real-time test system using NI VeriStand
- Create a run-time editable user interface for your real-time test system
- Create and modify stimulus profiles and real-time sequences using the Stimulus Profile Editor
2. Course Outline
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Introduction to Real-Time Test
|Given a set of test requirements, students will be able to describe use cases for performing real-time testing.
|Introduction to NI VeriStand
|In this lesson Introduce the components of VeriStand and how they interact with each other
|Hardware Configuration
|Given an VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to describe the different hardware platforms and I/O technologies used with NI VeriStand and establish connections to that hardware.
|Importing and Mapping to Models
|Given an NI VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to import and configure a pre-existing model as well as map the model’s inports and outports to hardware or another model.
|Exploring Engine Features
|Given an NI VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to create, configure, and use a variety of NI VeriStand Engine features.
|Configuring the UI Manager
|In this lesson you Explore features and tools of the UI Manager and VeriStand Workspace.
|Troubleshooting
|Given a completed NI VeriStand real-time test system, apply appropriate debugging techniques
|Extending VeriStand
|In this lesson you In this lesson, we’ll learn how VeriStand can be extended.
|Creating Stimulus Profiles
|Given a completed NI VeriStand real-time test system, create and edit a stimulus profile to stimulate a device under test and log its responses.
|Automation in NI VeriStand
|In this lesson Understand the different automation options and the capabilities of each.
|Data Logging and Reporting
|Understand the options available to log data during test execution and create reports.
3. Suggested Next Courses
- Developing Test Programs Using NI TestStand
- DIAdem Basics
- LabVIEW Core 1