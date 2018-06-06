Training Course Details: HIL Fundamentals Using Veristand

Overview

This page describes the HIL Fundamentals Using Veristand training course offered through NI Training and Certification.

Table of Contents

  1. Course Overview
  2. Course Outline
  3. Suggested Next Courses

1. Course Overview

In this class you learn how to use the out-of-the-box features of NI VeriStand to develop realtime testing applications. This course introduces real-time testing and walks you through building an NI VeriStand test system that includes real-time simulation, hardware I/O, and alarming. You also learn to create sophisticated real-time stimulus profiles to stimulate a unit under test and log its responses to a variety of real-world conditions.

 

Duration
  • Instructor-Led Classroom: Three (3) Days
Audience
  • New NI VeriStand users
  • Engineers creating real-time test systems such as hardware-in-the-loop test systems, dynamometers, or servo hydraulic test systems
  • Test technicians tasked with executing and modifying existing NI VeriStand test systems
  • Users and technical managers evaluating NI VeriStand for their applications
Prerequisites
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows
NI Products Used During the Course
  • NI VeriStand 2017 or later
  • NI Distributed System Manager 2017 or later
  • NI PXIe-1071 chassis
  • NI PXIe-8102 RT controller
  • NI PXIe-6341 data acquisition device
  • NI CB-68LP connector blocks



After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Develop a real-time test system using NI VeriStand
  • Create a run-time editable user interface for your real-time test system
  • Create and modify stimulus profiles and real-time sequences using the Stimulus Profile Editor

 

2. Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Introduction to Real-Time Test Given a set of test requirements, students will be able to describe use cases for performing real-time testing.
  • Real-Time Test
  • Real-Time Test Terminology
  • Closed-Loop Control
  • Types of Real-Time Test
  • Test Component Reuse
Introduction to NI VeriStand In this lesson Introduce the components of VeriStand and how they interact with each other
  • What is NI VeriStand?
  • NI VeriStand Environment
  • System Definition
  • VeriStand Engine Architecture
  • UI Manager
Hardware Configuration Given an VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to describe the different hardware platforms and I/O technologies used with NI VeriStand and establish connections to that hardware.
  • Real-Time Test Platforms
  • NI MAX
  • DAQ
  • FPGA
  • NI-XNET
  • NI SLSC
  • Other Hardware
Importing and Mapping to Models Given an NI VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to import and configure a pre-existing model as well as map the model’s inports and outports to hardware or another model.
  • What is a Model?
  • Generating Models
  • Importing a Model
  • Model Execution
  • System Mappings
Exploring Engine Features Given an NI VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to create, configure, and use a variety of NI VeriStand Engine features.
  • Aliases
  • User Channels
  • Calculated Channels
  • Scales
  • Alarms
  • Procedures
Configuring the UI Manager In this lesson you Explore features and tools of the UI Manager and VeriStand Workspace.
  • UI Manager Screens
  • UI Manager Features
  • UI Manager Tools
  • VeriStand Workspace
Troubleshooting Given a completed NI VeriStand real-time test system, apply appropriate debugging techniques
  • System Diagnostics
  • Benchmarking
  • Optimization
  • Debugging Techniques
Extending VeriStand In this lesson you In this lesson, we’ll learn how VeriStand can be extended.
  • Calling the VeriStand API
  • Customizing the VeriStand Engine
  • Customizing the Workspace
  • Distributed Systems
Creating Stimulus Profiles Given a completed NI VeriStand real-time test system, create and edit a stimulus profile to stimulate a device under test and log its responses.
  • Stimulus Profile Editor
  • Create a Real-Time Sequence
  • Create a Stimulus Profile
Automation in NI VeriStand In this lesson Understand the different automation options and the capabilities of each.
  • Introduction to Automation
  • TestStand
  • Python
  • ASAM XIL
Data Logging and Reporting Understand the options available to log data during test execution and create reports.
  • Data Logging Options
  • Report Generation

 

3. Suggested Next Courses

  • Developing Test Programs Using NI TestStand
  • DIAdem Basics
  • LabVIEW Core 1

 

