Training Course Details: HIL Fundamentals Using Veristand

In this class you learn how to use the out-of-the-box features of NI VeriStand to develop realtime testing applications. This course introduces real-time testing and walks you through building an NI VeriStand test system that includes real-time simulation, hardware I/O, and alarming. You also learn to create sophisticated real-time stimulus profiles to stimulate a unit under test and log its responses to a variety of real-world conditions.

Lesson Overview Topics

Introduction to Real-Time Test Given a set of test requirements, students will be able to describe use cases for performing real-time testing. Real-Time Test

Real-Time Test Terminology

Closed-Loop Control

Types of Real-Time Test

Test Component Reuse

Introduction to NI VeriStand In this lesson Introduce the components of VeriStand and how they interact with each other What is NI VeriStand?

NI VeriStand Environment

System Definition

VeriStand Engine Architecture

UI Manager

Hardware Configuration Given an VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to describe the different hardware platforms and I/O technologies used with NI VeriStand and establish connections to that hardware. Real-Time Test Platforms

NI MAX

DAQ

FPGA

NI-XNET

NI SLSC

Other Hardware

Importing and Mapping to Models Given an NI VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to import and configure a pre-existing model as well as map the model’s inports and outports to hardware or another model. What is a Model?

Generating Models

Importing a Model

Model Execution

System Mappings

Exploring Engine Features Given an NI VeriStand real-time test project, students will be able to create, configure, and use a variety of NI VeriStand Engine features. Aliases

User Channels

Calculated Channels

Scales

Alarms

Procedures

Configuring the UI Manager In this lesson you Explore features and tools of the UI Manager and VeriStand Workspace. UI Manager Screens

UI Manager Features

UI Manager Tools

VeriStand Workspace

Troubleshooting Given a completed NI VeriStand real-time test system, apply appropriate debugging techniques System Diagnostics

Benchmarking

Optimization

Debugging Techniques

Extending VeriStand In this lesson you In this lesson, we’ll learn how VeriStand can be extended. Calling the VeriStand API

Customizing the VeriStand Engine

Customizing the Workspace

Distributed Systems

Creating Stimulus Profiles Given a completed NI VeriStand real-time test system, create and edit a stimulus profile to stimulate a device under test and log its responses. Stimulus Profile Editor

Create a Real-Time Sequence

Create a Stimulus Profile

Automation in NI VeriStand In this lesson Understand the different automation options and the capabilities of each. Introduction to Automation

TestStand

Python

ASAM XIL