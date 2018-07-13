Windows vs Desktop Linux DAQmx Experience Differences

This document describes the differences that exist between Windows and Desktop Linux experiences for NI-DAQmx.

2. Major Feature Support

These features will not be available on Linux during the initial release, but may become available in a future release.

Windows Feature Supported Notes Connection Diagram DAQmx Terminal Control Auto-Populate DAQmx Test Panels DAQmx Timing Source (For Timed Loops) Export Hardware Configuration with App Builder Installer IO Control Browse Option IO Control Filter Option LabVIEW Detailed Help NI IO Trace TEDS Carrier

3. NI MAX Feature Replacements

Because NI MAX is not available on Linux, the following features are either: Not Accessible, Programmatically Accessible, or accessible through the provided tool

For an explaination on how to use any of the following listed tools follow the link here: DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools.

MAX Feature Linux Support Replacement cDAQ 9469 Sync Channel Calibration Wizard Configure Accessory Settings Configure Power-up States Configure TEDS on Devices(Scan, Import Virtual, Remove) Configuring Tasks and Global Virtual Channels Connection Diagram Creating DAQmx Scales Creating/Accessing Tasks and Global Virtual Channels Delete a Device Development Configuration via NI Configuration Export/Import (.nce) Development Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import Device Reset Device Self Test Device Self-Calibration Device Test Panels Generate MAX Report: Max Summary Generate MAX Report: My System Generate MAX Report: Hardware Generate MAX Report: Software Generate MAX Report: Installation Summary Log Generate MAX Report: MXS Report Generate MAX Report: PAL Report Generate MAX Report: REG Report Generate MAX Report: NI Services Generate MAX Report: nisysapi Generate MAX Report: mxsSchema Generate MAX Report: nisyscfg.software.cdf Generate MAX Report: MAX\Logs Manage/Update Device Firmware Network DAQ Device Operations NI RTSI Real-Time DAQ Configuration Reassign Device Names to Default (Single Command) Remote System Operations Rename Devices Reset MAX Configuration Data SC Express Accessory - Auto Addition SC Express Accessory Removal SCXI Configuration See Available Devices, Accessories, Chassis/Slot Info, and Status See Device Model and Serial Number See Device Routes See Device Temperature Simulated Devices: Creation and Removal Simulated Devices: Importing Configuration SWITCH Device Configuration Task, Channel, and Scale Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import TEDS Carrier Addition, Config, and Removal USB Device Driver Selector (DAQmx vs DAQmxBase) View Calibration Information View Device Documentation View Device/Accessory Pinout View Firmware Information View Installed DAQmx Version

4. LabVIEW DAQmx User Experience

Inside of the LabVIEW ADE some features on Windows do not exist on Linux. The following table lists the differences.