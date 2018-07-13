Windows vs Desktop Linux DAQmx Experience Differences

  1. Select a Specific Release
  2. Major Feature Support
  3. NI MAX Feature Replacements
  4. LabVIEW DAQmx User Experience

This document describes the differences that exist between Windows and Desktop Linux experiences for NI-DAQmx.

 

1. Select a Specific Release

Showing experience differences for

 

 

2. Major Feature Support

These features will not be available on Linux during the initial release, but may become available in a future release.

Windows Feature Supported Notes
Connection Diagram
 
 
DAQmx Terminal Control Auto-Populate
 
 
DAQmx Test Panels
 
 
DAQmx Timing Source (For Timed Loops)
 
 
Export Hardware Configuration with App Builder Installer
 
 
IO Control Browse Option
 
 
IO Control Filter Option
 
 
LabVIEW Detailed Help
 
 
NI IO Trace
 
 
TEDS Carrier
 
 

3. NI MAX Feature Replacements

Because NI MAX is not available on Linux, the following features are either: Not Accessible, Programmatically Accessible, or accessible through the provided tool

For an explaination on how to use any of the following listed tools follow the link here: DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools.

MAX Feature Linux Support Replacement
cDAQ 9469 Sync
 
Channel Calibration Wizard
 
Configure Accessory Settings
 
Configure Power-up States
 
Configure TEDS on Devices(Scan, Import Virtual, Remove)
 
Configuring Tasks and Global Virtual Channels
 
Connection Diagram
 
Creating DAQmx Scales
 
Creating/Accessing Tasks and Global Virtual Channels
 
Delete a Device
 
Development Configuration via NI Configuration Export/Import (.nce)
 
Development Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import
 
Device Reset
 
Device Self Test
 
Device Self-Calibration
 
Device Test Panels
 
Generate MAX Report: Max Summary
 
Generate MAX Report: My System
 
Generate MAX Report: Hardware
 
Generate MAX Report: Software
 
Generate MAX Report: Installation Summary Log
 
Generate MAX Report: MXS Report
 
Generate MAX Report: PAL Report
 
Generate MAX Report: REG Report
 
Generate MAX Report: NI Services
 
Generate MAX Report: nisysapi
 
Generate MAX Report: mxsSchema
 
Generate MAX Report: nisyscfg.software.cdf
 
Generate MAX Report: MAX\Logs
 
Manage/Update Device Firmware
 
Network DAQ Device Operations
 
NI RTSI
 
Real-Time DAQ Configuration
 
Reassign Device Names to Default (Single Command)
 
Remote System Operations
 
Rename Devices
 
Reset MAX Configuration Data
 
SC Express Accessory - Auto Addition
 
SC Express Accessory Removal
 
SCXI Configuration
 
See Available Devices, Accessories, Chassis/Slot Info, and Status
 
See Device Model and Serial Number
 
See Device Routes
 
See Device Temperature
 
Simulated Devices: Creation and Removal
 
Simulated Devices: Importing Configuration
 
SWITCH Device Configuration
 
Task, Channel, and Scale Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import
 
TEDS Carrier Addition, Config, and Removal
 
USB Device Driver Selector (DAQmx vs DAQmxBase)
 
View Calibration Information
 
View Device Documentation
 
View Device/Accessory Pinout
 
View Firmware Information
 
View Installed DAQmx Version
 

4. LabVIEW DAQmx User Experience

Inside of the LabVIEW ADE some features on Windows do not exist on Linux. The following table lists the differences.

Main LabVIEW Feature Feature Sub Feature Linux Support
Application Builder Include Hardware Config Files  
 
DAQmx API VIs Calibration API  
 
DAQmx API VIs Device Configuration  
 
DAQmx API VIs Flatten/Unflatten String  
 
DAQmx API VIs Scale Setup API  
 
DAQmx API VIs Signal Routing API  
 
DAQmx API VIs Tasks, Channels, Control, and Triggering  
 
DAQmx API VIs Task Control  
 
DAQmx API VIs TEDs Operations API  
 
DAQmx Events - Hardware and Software    
 
DAQmx IO Control Device Name Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Device Name Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Control Front Panel Controls  
 
DAQmx IO Control Global Channel Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Global Channel Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Control Physical Channel Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Physical Channel Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Control Scale Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Scale Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Control Switch Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Switch Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Control Task Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Task Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Control Terminal Auto Populate
 
DAQmx IO Control Terminal Filtering
 
DAQmx IO Server    
 
DAQmx WDT Support    
 
Example Finder DAQmx Examples  
 
LabVIEW Help LabVIEW Help for DAQmx  
 
Express VIs DAQ Assistant Express VIs  
 
Express VIs Convert name control to DAQ Assistant  
 
Express VIs Write to Measurement File  
 
LabVIEW Project Global Channel IO Control Channel Creation
 
LabVIEW Project DAQmx Scale Control Scale Creation
 
LabVIEW Project Task Name Control Task Creation
 
LabVIEW Project Add/Rename/Remove Channels
 
LabVIEW Project Add/Rename/Remove Tasks
 
LabVIEW Project Add/Rename/Remove Scales
 
NI System Configuration API DAQmx Support  
 
TDMS Streaming    
 
Timed Loops    
 
WFNSC, Real-Time Properties    
 

