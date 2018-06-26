NI License Manager 4.2 Patch Details

This document describes the NI License Manager 4.2 fixed issues and installation instructions.

1. Fixed Issue

A security vulnerability has been discovered and reported by Flexera in their FlexNet Publisher libraries. Heap-based buffer overflow in lmadmin in Flexera FlexNet Publisher (aka FlexNet License Server Manager) allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted 0x2f packet. Versions of NI License Manager prior to 4.0 distributed vulnerable versions of the FlexNet Publisher libraries but it no longer distributes the library in versions of the NI License Manager client 4.0 and later.





2. Installing the Patch

Complete the following steps to install the patch: