FlexRIO Support 18.0 Known Issues and Bug Fixes

The following table contains the FlexRIO Support 18.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of FlexRIO Support 18.0. This table is not an exhaustive list of known issues; it is intended to show only the severe and common issues.

ID Known Issues

561398 Issue: FlexRIO example projects always search for CLIP in the Program Files (x86) folder, causing compilation to fail initially on 32-bit operating systems.



Details: The FlexRIO adapter module examples return a Missing CLIP implementation file error when compiling on a 32-bit OS. The LabVIEW project searches for the CLIP files for the adapter module in the C:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\ folder, which does not exist on a 32-bit OS.



Workaround: Open the IO Module properties page and click the Reload button in the General category.

545599 Issue: The Controller for FlexRIO (NI-793XR) does not support debugging FPGA VIs using a third-party simulator.



Details: The Controller for FlexRIO (NI-793XR) does not support the use of a third-party simulator to simulate and debug a LabVIEW FPGA VI.



526736 Issue: In the Streaming instrument design library, Wait For Stream.vi can return an incorrect value for the Samples Transferred output when an FPGA target is executed in Simulation mode.



Details: In the Streaming instrument design library, due to a race condition present only in Simulation mode, Wait For Stream.vi can return the second to last Samples Transferred value rather than the expected terminal value of a finite transfer.



Workaround: Do not use the Samples Transferred output from Wait For Stream.vi as the value for the Requested Elements input on a DMA FIFO when completing a finite transfer.

555601 Issue: DRAM on NI PXIe-797xR FPGA modules is inaccessible immediately after a download or reset of the FPGA.



Details: DRAM on NI PXIe-797xR FPGA modules is inaccessible immediately after a download or reset of the FPGA. A wait of at least 2.5 seconds must be added before before accessing the DRAM after an FPGA download or reset.



Workaround: After any reset or download of the FPGA, wait at least 2.5 seconds before accessing the DRAM.

596974 Issue: There may be one sample of uncertainty when synchronizing multiple NI 5752 or NI 5752B adapter modules.



Details: Due to a known issue in the constraints of the CLIPs for the NI 5752 and 5752B adapter modules there may be one sample of uncertainty when attempting to send the AdcTgcStart signal to the ADCs on the adapter modules. This may cause the gain sweep to start at different samples between adapter modules.