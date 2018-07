This document contains information about the LabVIEW 2018 FPGA Module f1 Patch.



All issues fixed in this patch are listed in the table below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2018 FPGA Module installations.





Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 FPGA Module f1 Patch

ID Description 694597 This patch applies an optimization that improves timing of target-scoped FIFOs in some scenarios.