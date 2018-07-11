Testing NI License Manager Volume Licensing Configuration and Connectivity

This article explains how to test and verify that NI License Manager (NILM) is correctly configured to use and communicate with a Volume License Server.

1. Introduction

Your next step in troubleshooting is to ensure NI License Manager is configured to use a licensing server and can communicate with the licensing server. This is done in the NI License Manager user interface. Once NI License Manager is configured correctly and can communicate with the licensing server, you can confirm client permissions have been added to Volume License Manager.

Back to Top

2. Configuration and Connectivity

Add the licensing server to NI License Manager and check communication in the Network Licenses Tab. Make sure to include the port number if using ports other than 27000 and 4637, in the format of <Machine Name>:<Port Number>

Note: If NI License Manager can’t contact the license server using the machine name, try <IP address>:<Port number>.

If still unable to communicate with the licensing server, try editing the license file installed on the licensing server by replacing the machine name with the machine's IP address. This is only recommended as a last step.

Open the license file provided by National Instruments in a text editor and replace the machine name, found in line 1 immediately following SERVER, with the machine's IP address. The license file currently being used can be found at

<ProgramData>\National Instruments\Volume License Manager

ivlm.lic

Note: NI recommends creating a backup of the nivlm.lic before making any edits. Do not change any other part of the license file as this can invalidate it. Save the license file and install it to Volume License Manager. See installing license file documentation.

Once NI License Manager can communicate with Volume License Manager, add the client permissions using Volume License Manager. If NI License Manager can’t communicate with Volume License Manager, please review previous steps in the VLM Troubleshooting Guide.

Refer to the Adding Client Permissions Getting Started documentation for instructions.

Back to Top

3. Interpreting the Results

NI License Manager is Unable to Contact the Licensing Server Using Either the Machine Name or IP Address

This means that NI License Manager was not able to communicate with the licensing server using the information provided in the Manage Volume License Servers dialog. This communication could be blocked by firewalls or possibly anti-virus software. If connectivity to the licensing server has not been tested already, see the Ping test and Telnet test troubleshooting guides.

If All Tests Passed, but You’re Still Encountering Issues

If the client can successfully communicate via pings as outlined in the Ping Test, can communicate over the appropriate ports as is outlined in Telnet test, and is configured correctly in NI License Manager, it’s recommend to reach out to NI support for further troubleshooting.

If All Tests Passed, and Everything is Working Correctly

If NI License Manager can connect to the licensing server, it should be able to request a license from the licensing server. Next, the licensing server needs to be configured to provide a license to the client in question.

Back to Top

4. Additional Resources