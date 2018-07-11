Downloading and Installing NI Driver Software on Linux Desktop

1. Locate the Most Recent Repository Add-on
To find the available repository add-ons, visit ni.com Driver Downloads and search for the latest release of NI Linux Device Drivers. For more information on which NI drivers and versions are included in each NI Linux Device Drivers download see the Description section on the individual Download page.
2. Download the Repository Add-on File
Each NI Linux Device Drivers download page includes a .zip file containing the various repository add-on options (.rpm files). Each .rpm file is specific to a Linux distribution or family of distributions. The applicable Linux distribution(s) can be found in the file name of each .rpm. Please select the .rpm file that applies to the Linux distribution being used on your system.
For example, if installing NI driver software on a CentOS 7 system, you need to unzip the latest NI Linux Device Drivers.zip, and install "ni-software-2018-18.0.0-49152-0+f0.el7.noarch.rpm".
3. Install the repository add-on
The repository add-on can be installed using the 'rpm' command with the -i flag. In the above example, the proper syntax for installation is: "rpm -i ni-software-2018-18.0.0-49152-0+f0.el7.noarch.rpm".
For more information on the 'rpm' command, you can consult the manpage by typing 'man rpm' from the terminal.
Figure 1: Installing the repository add-on through terminal on CentOS 7.
4. Download the desired NI driver software through your Linux distribution's package manager
After the repository add-on has been successfully configured, your Linux distribution's package manager can download and install NI driver software. Refer to the NI Linux Device Drivers download page for a list of package or driver names and versions which can be installed using your system's package manager.
Figure 2: Installing the NI-DAQmx driver using the Yum package manager on CentOS 7.
