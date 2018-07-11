Downloading and Installing NI Driver Software on Linux Desktop

Beginning in 2018, National Instruments offers a new catalog of Linux Desktop support for a variety of test and measurement hardware on the PXI Express platform.

With this release, there has been a change to the way that National Instruments' driver software is acquired and installed onto a Linux Desktop system. Instead of providing an executable INSTALL script as in the past, NI now provides a repository add-on that can be downloaded and used to instruct your Linux distribution's native package manager to install NI driver software packages such as, NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA, NI-488.2, CompactRIO, NI-Sync, PXI Platform Services and NI System Configuration.

Note: Due to updates to software dependencies, 18.0+ NI driver software cannot be installed through your Linux distribution's package manager if there is already pre-18.0 NI driver software on the system. Pre-18.0 NI driver software must be uninstalled first--please see the documentation for your pre-18.0 NI driver software for uninstallation instructions.

In order to install the desired driver software to your system, you must follow these steps: