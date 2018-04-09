Carrying Handle for CompactRIO & CompactDAQ Compatibility

1. Fully Compatible
The following chassis and controllers are fully compatible with the Carrying Handle. The chassis ground screw can remain installed with the Carrying Handle equipped.
|CompactRIO Controllers
|CompactDAQ Controllers
|CompactRIO Chassis
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|cRIO-900x
|cDAQ-9132
|NI-9145
|cDAQ-9179
|cRIO-901x
|cDAQ-9133
|NI-9146
|cDAQ-9184
|cRIO-902x
|cDAQ-9134
|NI-9147
|cDAQ-9185
|cRIO-903x
|cDAQ-9135
|NI-9149
|cDAQ-9189
|cRIO-904x
|cDAQ-9136
|cRIO-906x
|cDAQ-9137
|cRIO-9075
|cRIO-9076
Note: A Carrying Handle can be installed on the left and/or right sides of cRIO-903x, cRIO-904x, and cDAQ-913x (excluding cDAQ-9138 and cDAQ-9139). A Carrying Handle can only be installed on the right side of all other models.
2. Partially Compatible
Correct installation of the Carrying Handle requires removing and losing access to the chassis ground screw on the following chassis and controllers.
|CompactRIO Controllers
|CompactDAQ Controllers
|CompactRIO Chassis
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|cRIO-9072
|N/A
|NI-9144
|cDAQ-9174
|cRIO-9073
|NI-9148
|cDAQ-9178
|cRIO-9074
|NI-915x
|cDAQ-9188
|cRIO-910x
|cDAQ-9188XT
|cRIO-911x
3. Not Compatible
The following chassis and controllers are not compatible with the Carrying Handle.
|CompactRIO Controllers
|CompactDAQ Controllers
|CompactRIO Chassis
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|cRIO-908x
|cDAQ-9138
|N/A
|cDAQ-9171
|cDAQ-9139
|cDAQ-9181
|cDAQ-9191