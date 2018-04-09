Carrying Handle for CompactRIO & CompactDAQ Compatibility

Overview

The Carrying Handle for CompactRIO & CompactDAQ kit (part number 786744-01) includes one handle that you can attach to most multi-slot NI CompactDAQ, CompactRIO, and EtherCAT chassis and controllers. This article documents which chassis and controllers are compatible with the Carrying Handle.

Table of Contents

  1. Fully Compatible
  2. Partially Compatible
  3. Not Compatible

1. Fully Compatible

The following chassis and controllers are fully compatible with the Carrying Handle. The chassis ground screw can remain installed with the Carrying Handle equipped.

CompactRIO Controllers CompactDAQ Controllers CompactRIO Chassis CompactDAQ Chassis
cRIO-900x cDAQ-9132 NI-9145 cDAQ-9179
cRIO-901x cDAQ-9133 NI-9146 cDAQ-9184
cRIO-902x cDAQ-9134 NI-9147 cDAQ-9185
cRIO-903x cDAQ-9135 NI-9149 cDAQ-9189
cRIO-904x cDAQ-9136    
cRIO-906x cDAQ-9137    
cRIO-9075      
cRIO-9076      

 

Note: A Carrying Handle can be installed on the left and/or right sides of cRIO-903x, cRIO-904x, and cDAQ-913x (excluding cDAQ-9138 and cDAQ-9139). A Carrying Handle can only be installed on the right side of all other models.

 

2. Partially Compatible

Correct installation of the Carrying Handle requires removing and losing access to the chassis ground screw on the following chassis and controllers.

CompactRIO Controllers CompactDAQ Controllers CompactRIO Chassis CompactDAQ Chassis
cRIO-9072 N/A NI-9144 cDAQ-9174
cRIO-9073 NI-9148 cDAQ-9178
cRIO-9074 NI-915x cDAQ-9188
  cRIO-910x cDAQ-9188XT
  cRIO-911x  

 

3. Not Compatible

The following chassis and controllers are not compatible with the Carrying Handle.

CompactRIO Controllers CompactDAQ Controllers CompactRIO Chassis CompactDAQ Chassis
cRIO-908x cDAQ-9138 N/A cDAQ-9171
  cDAQ-9139 cDAQ-9181
    cDAQ-9191

 

