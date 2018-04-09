Carrying Handle for CompactRIO & CompactDAQ Compatibility

The Carrying Handle for CompactRIO & CompactDAQ kit (part number 786744-01) includes one handle that you can attach to most multi-slot NI CompactDAQ, CompactRIO, and EtherCAT chassis and controllers. This article documents which chassis and controllers are compatible with the Carrying Handle.

1. Fully Compatible

The following chassis and controllers are fully compatible with the Carrying Handle. The chassis ground screw can remain installed with the Carrying Handle equipped.

CompactRIO Controllers CompactDAQ Controllers CompactRIO Chassis CompactDAQ Chassis cRIO-900x cDAQ-9132 NI-9145 cDAQ-9179 cRIO-901x cDAQ-9133 NI-9146 cDAQ-9184 cRIO-902x cDAQ-9134 NI-9147 cDAQ-9185 cRIO-903x cDAQ-9135 NI-9149 cDAQ-9189 cRIO-904x cDAQ-9136 cRIO-906x cDAQ-9137 cRIO-9075 cRIO-9076

Note: A Carrying Handle can be installed on the left and/or right sides of cRIO-903x, cRIO-904x, and cDAQ-913x (excluding cDAQ-9138 and cDAQ-9139). A Carrying Handle can only be installed on the right side of all other models.

2. Partially Compatible

Correct installation of the Carrying Handle requires removing and losing access to the chassis ground screw on the following chassis and controllers.

CompactRIO Controllers CompactDAQ Controllers CompactRIO Chassis CompactDAQ Chassis cRIO-9072 N/A NI-9144 cDAQ-9174 cRIO-9073 NI-9148 cDAQ-9178 cRIO-9074 NI-915x cDAQ-9188 cRIO-910x cDAQ-9188XT cRIO-911x

3. Not Compatible

The following chassis and controllers are not compatible with the Carrying Handle.