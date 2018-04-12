LabVIEW NXG 2.1 Patch Details

1. System Requirements

This document contains information about all patches available for LabVIEW NXG 2.1. The same system requirements for LabVIEW NXG 2.1 apply to these patches. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG 2.1 Readme for more information about system requirements.

2. Installing the Patch

See the following document for instructions on installing patches to the LabVIEW NXG Development Environment:

LabVIEW NXG Patch Installation Instructions





3. Fixed Issues

All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW NXG 2.1 installations.



Issues Fixed in LabVIEW NXG 2.1.1 Patch ID Description 691374 A chart with a single waveform data point will display the wrong absolute time. 691224 A string selector for a case structure in a Web VI will ignore quotation mark characters (") and execute the default case. 689823 Cutting an object from a diagram and pasting it onto a panel may crash LabVIEW NXG. 688410 On a computer with both the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 and 2.1 Run-Time Engines, installing the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module will display errors despite installing successfully. 688019 Renaming a Software Front Panel (SFP) item displays an unnecessary confirmation dialog. 687856 Loop tunnels set to concatenate values will retain data between iterations of an outer loop. 687791 Deleting the last tab from a tab control may crash LabVIEW NXG. 687572 Copying an object from a WebVI panel and pasting it onto a desktop panel may crash LabVIEW NXG. 689982 The Inverse Tangent (2 input) VI returns incorrect values when called in a Web VI. 689779 SubVIs with unwired terminals inside a Web VI will leak memory in some circumstances.





