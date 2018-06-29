NI Vision Builder AI 2018 Bug Fixes



Vision Builder AI 2018

ID Fixed Issue

699991 Windows ISC-178x leaks handles while acquiring in VBAI.

699009 Copy, Delete, Save, and Paste of steps with resource files can break them. These steps include Pattern Matching, Calculator, Color Matching, etc.

697456 Edit unsupported step in Vision Assistant script causes previous steps to disappear.

692206 OPC UA client operations take tens of seconds if OPC UA Server has over 1000 items.

689607 System Variables are re-initialized to 0 instead of initials values when switching to or from Inspection Mode.

689261 Inspection Status is not updated properly when using "Set to FAIL if any previous step fails or if current value of Inspection Status is FAIL" option.

688609 VBAI crashes when we try to relearn a calibration axis with an angle set to NaN.

688278 Modbus step writes coils at an incorrect address.

591244 Calculator step can disable OK button if a control or indicator is copy and then pasted, and the only option is the Cancel the step.

698675 TCP steps are not updated after changing the name of the TCP client in the Communication Device Manager.

698321 Datalogging step resets the local path control when switching to a different tab and then back to the Destination tab.

696637 System Variables are not initialized until the inspection is run on the target.

695251 Image Logging step does not log an AVI file correctly when the step also logs other images as well.

688549 Modbus Local Registers Terminal does not clear the registers when Edit>>Clear Registers is selected.

685222 Detect Texture Defects step can take over a minute to edit for some templates.

684672 Read/Write I/O encoder value rolls over prematurely after 32767 counts.

684668 Acquire Image (GigE, or USB) step can return a 16-bit image from a camera as an 8-bit when connected to a target and no image was acquired while editing the step.

678605 Later versions of VBAI cannot edit calibrations created in VBAI 2013.

668403 Vision Assistant Equalize does not work well with 16-bit image.

668400 Vision Assistant 16-bit display Mapping does not match VBAI's display mapping.

663238 User System Variables get reverted when disconnect from host.

657236 Multiple Data Logging steps that log to the same file can return a misleading error "File Format Incompatible".

648133 Calculator step can have broken wires if it uses previous results from the same state and that state is copied and pasted.

646038 C VBAI API requires VDM run-time to be licensed to be able to call vbaiGetInspectionImageDataDynamic.

638169 VBAI API "Get Inspection Image" fails to return an image if a non-default "Image Reduction Factor" is used.

629493 VBAI API session gets disconnected from the VBAI Engine if any network connections change.

619528 TCP step doesn't include new TCP devices that were defined since the step was last edited.

701842 Flat Field Correction step disables the OK button when "Online Correction Using Modeling" is selected.

701486 Flat Field Creation Wizard can close immediately in some cases with an error about the image size not being compatible.

693022 OPC UA step reports missing device when editing step and OPC UA server is not enabled.

671311 State Diagram visible state keeps reverting to the top most state.

607651 Calculator step Tool Palette disappears when moving the palette window.

698176 OPC UA Server can fail to start when using hundreds of items.

583905 When the VBAI SDK is generating code, the All VIs can be broken in some cases. The VI is no longer broken after closing LabVIEW and reopening the VI.