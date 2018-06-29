NI Vision Builder AI 2018 Bug Fixes

Vision Builder AI 2018
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|699991
|Windows ISC-178x leaks handles while acquiring in VBAI.
|699009
|Copy, Delete, Save, and Paste of steps with resource files can break them. These steps include Pattern Matching, Calculator, Color Matching, etc.
|697456
|Edit unsupported step in Vision Assistant script causes previous steps to disappear.
|692206
|OPC UA client operations take tens of seconds if OPC UA Server has over 1000 items.
|689607
|System Variables are re-initialized to 0 instead of initials values when switching to or from Inspection Mode.
|689261
|Inspection Status is not updated properly when using "Set to FAIL if any previous step fails or if current value of Inspection Status is FAIL" option.
|688609
|VBAI crashes when we try to relearn a calibration axis with an angle set to NaN.
|688278
|Modbus step writes coils at an incorrect address.
|591244
|Calculator step can disable OK button if a control or indicator is copy and then pasted, and the only option is the Cancel the step.
|698675
|TCP steps are not updated after changing the name of the TCP client in the Communication Device Manager.
|698321
|Datalogging step resets the local path control when switching to a different tab and then back to the Destination tab.
|696637
|System Variables are not initialized until the inspection is run on the target.
|695251
|Image Logging step does not log an AVI file correctly when the step also logs other images as well.
|688549
|Modbus Local Registers Terminal does not clear the registers when Edit>>Clear Registers is selected.
|685222
|Detect Texture Defects step can take over a minute to edit for some templates.
|684672
|Read/Write I/O encoder value rolls over prematurely after 32767 counts.
|684668
|Acquire Image (GigE, or USB) step can return a 16-bit image from a camera as an 8-bit when connected to a target and no image was acquired while editing the step.
|678605
|Later versions of VBAI cannot edit calibrations created in VBAI 2013.
|668403
|Vision Assistant Equalize does not work well with 16-bit image.
|668400
|Vision Assistant 16-bit display Mapping does not match VBAI's display mapping.
|663238
|User System Variables get reverted when disconnect from host.
|657236
|Multiple Data Logging steps that log to the same file can return a misleading error "File Format Incompatible".
|648133
|Calculator step can have broken wires if it uses previous results from the same state and that state is copied and pasted.
|646038
|C VBAI API requires VDM run-time to be licensed to be able to call vbaiGetInspectionImageDataDynamic.
|638169
|VBAI API "Get Inspection Image" fails to return an image if a non-default "Image Reduction Factor" is used.
|629493
|VBAI API session gets disconnected from the VBAI Engine if any network connections change.
|619528
|TCP step doesn't include new TCP devices that were defined since the step was last edited.
|701842
|Flat Field Correction step disables the OK button when "Online Correction Using Modeling" is selected.
|701486
|Flat Field Creation Wizard can close immediately in some cases with an error about the image size not being compatible.
|693022
|OPC UA step reports missing device when editing step and OPC UA server is not enabled.
|671311
|State Diagram visible state keeps reverting to the top most state.
|607651
|Calculator step Tool Palette disappears when moving the palette window.
|698176
|OPC UA Server can fail to start when using hundreds of items.
|583905
|When the VBAI SDK is generating code, the All VIs can be broken in some cases. The VI is no longer broken after closing LabVIEW and reopening the VI.
|591243
|Adding a breakpoint in the block diagram of the Calculator step causes block diagram to open with the breakpoint highlighted when running the inspection.