NI Vision Builder AI 2018 Known Issues

This document contains the NI Vision Builder AI known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Vision Builder AI 2018. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

Issue ID—Contains the number in the first column that identifies the issue. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.

Issue Title —Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description (optional)—Describes the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.

Reported Version—Contains the earliest version of the NI Vision Builder AI the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of the NI Vision Builder AI than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.

Resolved Version—Contains the version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.

Date Added—Contains the date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

The following items are known issues in Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 sorted by Category.







ID Known Issue Inspection 194211



Return If you lose connection and reconnect to a remote target after starting an inspection in the Vision Builder AI Configuration interface, the inspection reopens in the Vision Builder Inspection interface.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/2011 Step 199035



Return If you configure a step to pass or fail based on pixel distances and subsequently calibrate the image, the step compares calibrated values against pixel-based limits. Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/2011 380612



Return Using a TCP slave device with the Vision Builder AI API and the main Vision Builder AI application simultaneously can cause the device to stop communicating. Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/2013

Document last updated on 6/28/2018.