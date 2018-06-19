Requirements Gateway 2018 Bug Fixes

1. Bug Fixes
The following items are Bug Fixes in Requirements Gateway 2018.
|ID
|Legacy ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|672853
|-
|Requirement coverage does not work correctly work if two ATML TD test groups have similar names
|If two test groups have similar names, then a requirement can be unintentionally covered by two different test groups.
|681736
|-
|"NI Requirements Gateway Has Stopped Working" system prompt when the mouse is placed on "Create Covering Links"
|When trying to create an internal type coverage from the create coverage links, Requirements Gateway would stop working and the system would prompt the user.