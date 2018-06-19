Requirements Gateway 2018 Bug Fixes

Overview

This document contains the TestStand Bug Fixes that were discovered before and since the release of NI Requirements Gateway 2018. Not every bug fix known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that have been addressed.

1. Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in Requirements Gateway 2018.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details
672853 - Requirement coverage does not work correctly work if two ATML TD test groups have similar names If two test groups have similar names, then a requirement can be unintentionally covered by two different test groups.
681736 - "NI Requirements Gateway Has Stopped Working" system prompt when the mouse is placed on "Create Covering Links" When trying to create an internal type coverage from the create coverage links, Requirements Gateway would stop working and the system would prompt the user.

 

