Flashing Status Light on CompactRIO Controller

This article explores the causes of a flashing status light on a CompactRIO controller. It also suggests ways to remedy the problem.

1. Introduction

Below is an explanation of each CompactRIO LED status and what it indicates:

Number of

Flashes every

Few Seconds Indication 1 The controller is unconfigured. Use MAX to configure the controller. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about configuring the controller.

2 The chassis has detected an error in its software. This usually occurs when an attempt to upgrade the software is interrupted. Reinstall software on the chassis. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about installing software on the chassis. 3 The chassis is in safe mode. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about safe mode. 4 The software has crashed twice without rebooting or cycling power between crashes. This usually occurs when the chassis runs out of memory. Review your RT VI and check the memory usage. Modify the VI as necessary to solve the memory usage issue. Continuously Flashing

Or Solid The chassis has detected an unrecoverable error. Contact National Instruments.

2. Tips for remedying the more common controller status lights

If the status LED is blinking very quickly, a bad power supply may cause this behavior. The CompactRIO controller requires between 11 and 30 Volts of DC Power with sufficient current. Use a voltmeter to verify that your power source is outputting the proper level of voltage. If you find that you are not getting the proper amount of voltage or current out of the power supply, try switching to a different power supply.

A slower blinking - once every couple of seconds - means that the CompactRIO does not have an IP Configuration. Configuring the IP settings for the CompactRIO in the Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) should resolve this issue if the power supply is working properly. Please refer to the troubleshooting document in the related links section if you believe the power supply is working properly and are unsure of how to proceed configuring your device or are unable to configure it.

Note: More specific information about LED indications can be found in the Operating Instructions of your CompactRIO.

After checking the power supply voltage and/or changing the power supply, if you still experience the continuous flashing, please contact National Instruments Technical Support by going to ni.com/support.

3. Additional Resources