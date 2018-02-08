Interfaces with Built In Termination and Bias Resistors in RS-485/422

This article discusses National Instruments RS-485/422 interfaces and built in termination and bias resistors.

1. Introduction

Currently, no National Instruments serial interfaces have built in termination resistors, but some do have built in bias resistors.

2. Termination Resistors

These resistors are not included because there are use cases where termination is not desired, such as when the interface is in the middle of the serial network (termination is only needed on the ends of the network).

National Instruments provides a termination adapter with the necessary 120 Ω resistors (part number 182844-01). This adapter provides the termination necessary for all 485 modes (2-wire and 4-wire). The resistors are configured as shown:

Note: Refer to the Serial Troubleshooting Wizard: Termination and Bias Resistor Information for background information and details on termination resistors.

3. Bias Resistors



Many NI RS-485/422 interfaces have built in bias resistors, and a subset of these have software configurable resistors, as shown in the chart below:

Hardware RS-485

Socketed

Bias

Resistors RS-485

Programmatically

Controlled Bias

Resistors PCI/NI PCIe/PXI/NI PXIe-8431 eight port and NI PXIe/NI PCIe-8431 16 port No No All other PCI/PXI-8431 and PCI/PXI-8433 Yes No USB-485 one port No Yes USB-485 two and four port Yes Yes ENET-485 Yes No NI ExpressCard-8420 No No NI ExpressCard-8421 No Yes PCMCIA-485 No No NI 9871 No No

For the full hardware specifications for all NI serial interfaces, see the Serial Hardware Features section of the NI Serial Hardware Specifications and Features Guide.

Note: Refer to the Serial Troubleshooting Wizard: Termination and Bias Resistor Information for background information and details on bias resistors.

4. Additional Resources