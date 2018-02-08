Interfaces with Built In Termination and Bias Resistors in RS-485/422

1. Introduction
Currently, no National Instruments serial interfaces have built in termination resistors, but some do have built in bias resistors.
2. Termination Resistors
These resistors are not included because there are use cases where termination is not desired, such as when the interface is in the middle of the serial network (termination is only needed on the ends of the network).
National Instruments provides a termination adapter with the necessary 120 Ω resistors (part number 182844-01). This adapter provides the termination necessary for all 485 modes (2-wire and 4-wire). The resistors are configured as shown:
Note: Refer to the Serial Troubleshooting Wizard: Termination and Bias Resistor Information for background information and details on termination resistors.
3. Bias Resistors
Many NI RS-485/422 interfaces have built in bias resistors, and a subset of these have software configurable resistors, as shown in the chart below:
|
Hardware
|
RS-485
|
RS-485
|
PCI/NI PCIe/PXI/NI PXIe-8431 eight port and NI PXIe/NI PCIe-8431 16 port
|
No
|
No
|
All other PCI/PXI-8431 and PCI/PXI-8433
|
Yes
|
No
|
USB-485 one port
|
No
|
Yes
|
USB-485 two and four port
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ENET-485
|
Yes
|
No
|
NI ExpressCard-8420
|
No
|
No
|
NI ExpressCard-8421
|
No
|
Yes
|
PCMCIA-485
|
No
|
No
|
NI 9871
|
No
|
No
For the full hardware specifications for all NI serial interfaces, see the Serial Hardware Features section of the NI Serial Hardware Specifications and Features Guide.
Note: Refer to the Serial Troubleshooting Wizard: Termination and Bias Resistor Information for background information and details on bias resistors.