Voltage Signal Output Level of NI 843x RS-232 and RS-485/RS-422 Cards

This document provides information about the voltage output levels on the serial communication lines for the NI 8430, 8431, 8432, and 8433, RS-232 and RS-485/RS-422 cards.

1. RS-232 Devices



According to the RS-232 standard, valid signals are either in the range of +3 volts to +15 volts or -3 volts to -15 volts with respect to the ground/common pin. Consequently, the range between -3 volts and +3 volts is not a valid RS-232 signal level. The standard also specifies a maximum open-circuit voltage of 25 volts, which means that RS-232 drivers and receivers must be able to withstand any voltage level up to +/-25 volts.

In the case of NI 843x RS-232 devices, the voltage output signal level is of +/-5.5 volt logic. Moreover, +5.5 volts represents a logic low and -5.5 volts represents a logic high. These output levels cannot be changed. Just as the RS-232 standard specifies, NI 843x devices can accept any voltage level that is between -15 volts and -3 or between +3 volts and +15 volts as a valid signal level.

2. RS-485/RS-422 Devices



The signals defined in both the RS-485 and RS-422 standards are differential. For RS-485, common-mode signal levels between -7 volts and +12 volts are tolerated. The minimum voltage level for signal recognition at the receiver is +/- 200 mV. For RS-422, common-mode signal levels between -7 volts and +7 volts are tolerated and the minimum voltage level for signal recognition at the receiver is +/- 200 mV.

In the case of NI 843x RS-485/RS-422 devices, the voltage output signal levels are derived from two lines, TX+ and TX-. For logic high, TX+ is set to +5 volts and TX- is set to 0 volts. To transmit logic low, T+ is set to 0 volts and TX- is set to +5 volts. These output levels cannot be changed. Keep in mind that these cards can accept any common-mode voltages between -7 volts and -200 mV or between +200 mV and +12 volts as valid signals. This means that if you have common-mode voltage on your lines within those ranges you will receive false readings.

The following table summarizes the voltage output levels of NI 843x RS-232 and RS-485/RS-422 devices.

Output Logic States NI 843x RS-232 Devices NI 843x RS-485/RS-422 Devices High Logic +5.5 Volts TX+ set to +5 Volts

TX- set to 0 Volts Low Logic -5.5 Volts TX+ set to 0 Volts

TX- set to +5 Volts

