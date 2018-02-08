NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA and NI-488.2 .NET Example Locations

This document provides the location of the .NET examples for NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA, and NI-488.2.

1. Introduction

The directories that the .NET examples are installed to depend on the version of the driver, the version of Visual Studio or the .NET Framework supported by the example, the version of Measurement Studio installed, and the operating system.

Important: To get these examples, you must have installed development support for the corresponding driver and/or development environment. The following is a screen capture of the Features option for installing .NET 4.0 - 4.5.1 examples for the VISA driver.

In Windows 10, the .NET examples may be found by navigating to Start>All Apps>National Instruments. There are examples folders for each product.

In Windows 8, the .NET examples may be found through the Start menu. Search for examples in the Start menu to access the NI examples folders. The folder named .NET Examples will contain .NET shipping examples for Measurement Studio as well as links to NI-DAQmx, NI-GPIB, and NI-VISA shipping examples.

In Windows 7, .NET Examples can be found from the Start menu:

For general Measurement Studio examples, navigate to Start>All Programs>National Instruments>Measurement Studio 201x for Visual Studio 201x>.NET Examples , where 201x is the version of Measurement Studio.

, where 201x is the version of Measurement Studio. For NI-DAQmx examples, navigate to Start>All Programs>National Instruments>NI-DAQmx>Text-Based Code Support> NI DAQmx .NET x.x Examples , where .NET x.x is your version of .NET.

, where .NET x.x is your version of .NET. For NI-VISA examples, navigate to Start>All Programs>National Instruments>VISA>Examples, from there, select your version of .NET.



The table below summarizes the default locations of the Measurement Studio, NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA, and NI-488.2 examples on various Windows operating systems:

OS Product Example Location Windows 10 Measurement Studio 201x C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\MStudioVS201x\DotNET\Examples NI-DAQmx C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples NI-VISA C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-VISA\Examples NI-488.2 C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-488.2\Examples Windows 8 Measurement Studio 201x Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\MStudioVS201x\DotNET\Examples NI-DAQmx Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples NI-VISA Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-VISA\Examples NI-488.2 Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-488.2\Examples Windows 7/Vista Measurement Studio 201x Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\MStudioVS201x\DotNET\Examples NI-DAQmx Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples NI-VISA Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-VISA\Examples NI-488.2 Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-488.2\Examples Windows XP Measurement Studio 201x Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\MStudioVS201x\DotNET\Examples NI-DAQmx Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples NI-VISA Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-VISA\Examples NI-488.2 Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-488.2\Examples

More information about example directories can be found under the Where To Find Examples topic in the NI Measurement Studio Help for your version of Measurement Studio.

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources