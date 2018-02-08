Serial Baud Rates Supported By NI-VISA

Overview

This document explains which baud rates are valid when using NI-VISA for serial communication. It also defines the standard serial baud rates.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Standard baud rates supported by most serial ports
  3. Standard baud rates supported by some serial ports
  4. Additional Resources

1. Introduction

NI-VISA itself does not limit the range of baud rates you can use. Instead, the baud rate request passes directly to the device driver for the serial interface. You can set the baud rate in LabVIEW using a VISA Configure Serial Port VI.

NI-VISA returns a success if the driver supports the desired baud rate. Most serial devices accept only a predefined set of baud rates. The maximum rate for most standard serial ports is 115200. However, some serial devices, such as the NI PCI/PXI-843x product line, support any arbitrary baud rate below a specified maximum rate. For more specifics on NI Serial Boards and third-party serial boards with regards to baud rates please refer to the first two links in the "Related Links" section.

If you use NI-VISA in Linux or Mac OS, you usually are limited to the standard baud rates specified in this document. The standard driver on these operating systems does not support arbitrary baud rates. To check whether a baud rate is supported with NI-VISA, open a session to the port using VISA Interactive Control and attempt to change the baud rate in the Serial Settings tab.

Supported baud rates will apply the changes with no error.

 

2. Standard baud rates supported by most serial ports

 

110

300

600

1200

2400

4800

9600

14400

19200

28800

38400

56000

57600

115200

 

3. Standard baud rates supported by some serial ports

 

128000

153600

230400

256000

460800

921600

 

 

4. Additional Resources

 

 

