Serial Baud Rates Supported By NI-VISA

1. Introduction
NI-VISA itself does not limit the range of baud rates you can use. Instead, the baud rate request passes directly to the device driver for the serial interface. You can set the baud rate in LabVIEW using a VISA Configure Serial Port VI.
NI-VISA returns a success if the driver supports the desired baud rate. Most serial devices accept only a predefined set of baud rates. The maximum rate for most standard serial ports is 115200. However, some serial devices, such as the NI PCI/PXI-843x product line, support any arbitrary baud rate below a specified maximum rate. For more specifics on NI Serial Boards and third-party serial boards with regards to baud rates please refer to the first two links in the "Related Links" section.
If you use NI-VISA in Linux or Mac OS, you usually are limited to the standard baud rates specified in this document. The standard driver on these operating systems does not support arbitrary baud rates. To check whether a baud rate is supported with NI-VISA, open a session to the port using VISA Interactive Control and attempt to change the baud rate in the Serial Settings tab.
Supported baud rates will apply the changes with no error.
2. Standard baud rates supported by most serial ports
|
110
|
300
|
600
|
1200
|
2400
|
4800
|
9600
|
14400
|
19200
|
28800
|
38400
|
56000
|
57600
|
115200
3. Standard baud rates supported by some serial ports
|
128000
|
153600
|
230400
|
256000
|
460800
|
921600
4. Additional Resources
- Product Manuals: NI Serial Hardware Specifications and Features Guide
- How Does VISA Set Baud Rates for Serial Boards?
- Can VI_ATTR_ASRL_BAUD be Used with a Nonstandard BAUD Rate?
- How Do You Set the Baud Rate in LabVIEW to Match What It Is in NI MAX?
- NI-VISA Download
- What is the Maximum Baud Rate for the Serial Port on the CompactRIO Controllers?