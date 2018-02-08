Serial Baud Rates Supported By NI-VISA

This document explains which baud rates are valid when using NI-VISA for serial communication. It also defines the standard serial baud rates.

1. Introduction

NI-VISA itself does not limit the range of baud rates you can use. Instead, the baud rate request passes directly to the device driver for the serial interface. You can set the baud rate in LabVIEW using a VISA Configure Serial Port VI.

NI-VISA returns a success if the driver supports the desired baud rate. Most serial devices accept only a predefined set of baud rates. The maximum rate for most standard serial ports is 115200. However, some serial devices, such as the NI PCI/PXI-843x product line, support any arbitrary baud rate below a specified maximum rate. For more specifics on NI Serial Boards and third-party serial boards with regards to baud rates please refer to the first two links in the "Related Links" section.

If you use NI-VISA in Linux or Mac OS, you usually are limited to the standard baud rates specified in this document. The standard driver on these operating systems does not support arbitrary baud rates. To check whether a baud rate is supported with NI-VISA, open a session to the port using VISA Interactive Control and attempt to change the baud rate in the Serial Settings tab.

Supported baud rates will apply the changes with no error.

2. Standard baud rates supported by most serial ports

110 300 600 1200 2400 4800 9600 14400 19200 28800 38400 56000 57600 115200

3. Standard baud rates supported by some serial ports

128000 153600 230400 256000 460800 921600

