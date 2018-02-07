Converting an RJ50 Serial Connector to DB9 or DB25

1. Introduction
The table below describes how the pins map from RJ50 to DB9 and DB25. National Instruments sells cables that accomplish both of these tasks. Information on how to purchase these cables can be found in Products and Services: Cables and Accessories.
|
DB-9 Pin
|
DB-25 Pin
|
RJ-50 Pin
|
Signal (232)
|
Signal (485)
|
1
|
8
|
10
|
DCD
|
GND
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
RXD
|
CTS+
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
TXD
|
RTS+
|
4
|
20
|
7
|
DTR
|
RXD+
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
GND
|
RXD-
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
DSR
|
CTS-
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
RTS
|
RTS-
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
CTS
|
TXD+
|
9
|
22
|
2
|
RI
|
TXD-
The figures below show the pin-outs for each of these connectors.
RJ50 Connector (Male)
DB-9 Connector (Female)
DB-25 Connector (Female)