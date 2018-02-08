Pinout for 485 Null-Modem Cable

1. Introduction
Communicating port to port using RS-485 is possible with a 485 "null modem" cable. In this cabling configuration, the TX+/- must be connected to the respective RX+/-. The RTS from one side must be connected to the CTS on the other side. The DB-9 pin-to-pin connection is as follows:
|Port 1
|Port 2
|Comments on connections
|1
|1
|(GND)
|2
|3
|(CTS+ : RTS+)
|3
|2
|(RTS+ : CTS+)
|4
|8
|(RXD+ : TXD+)
|5
|9
|(RXD- : TXD-)
|6
|7
|(CTS- : RTS-)
|7
|6
|(RTS- : CTS-)
|8
|4
|(TXD+ : RXD+)
|9
|5
|(TXD- : RXD-)