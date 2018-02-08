Pinout for 485 Null-Modem Cable

This article explains the 485 null-modem cable pinout and tells how to communicate port to port using RS-485.

1. Introduction

Communicating port to port using RS-485 is possible with a 485 "null modem" cable. In this cabling configuration, the TX+/- must be connected to the respective RX+/-. The RTS from one side must be connected to the CTS on the other side. The DB-9 pin-to-pin connection is as follows:

Port 1 Port 2 Comments on connections 1 1 (GND) 2 3 (CTS+ : RTS+) 3 2 (RTS+ : CTS+) 4 8 (RXD+ : TXD+) 5 9 (RXD- : TXD-) 6 7 (CTS- : RTS-) 7 6 (RTS- : CTS-) 8 4 (TXD+ : RXD+) 9 5 (TXD- : RXD-)

