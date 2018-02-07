Calibration Interval for National Instruments Products

This article explains how National Instruments determines the calibration interval for its products.

1. Introduction

National Instruments offers a full range of calibration services to ensure customers receive equipment, with the documentation required to meet their quality requirements. For customers ordering products directly from stock, without additional services, we strive to make sure the equipment arrives with an acceptable amount of calibration interval.

National Instruments maintains internal policies and procedures to guarantee that products ship with a minimum of 75% of the calibration interval remaining. As an example, a product with a 12 month calibration interval should never ship from stock with less than 9 months of valid calibration. Additional calibration services are orderable at time of shipment, if a full calibration interval is required.

Product calibration certificates are available online at www.ni.com/calibration. Information on these documents explains how the end user determines the recommended recalibration date. As an example, below is an excerpt from a calibration certificate. Each product can have a defined shelf life. A shelf life is a given period of time where a product can sit in stock before it actually begins to use up its calibration interval.

Calibration Due Date, may be established by combining the Recommended Calibration Interval, Calibration Date and, when applicable, accounting for Shelf Life. Shelf life defines how long an instrument may be stored, after calibration, without impact to its specifications.

The instrument's Calibration Due Date can be calculated using the following methods:

If date placed in service is within Calibration Date + Shelf Life: Calibration Due Date = date placed in service + Recommended Calibration Interval If date placed in service is outside Calibration Date + Shelf Life: Calibration Due Date = Calibration Date + Shelf Life + Recommended Calibration Interval



2. Example 1

A board with a twelve month recommended calibration interval, and a three month shelf life, manufactured on Jan 1, 2013 ships February 1, 2013:

Calibration Date: Jan 1, 2013

Calibration Interval: 12 Months

Calibration Due : February 1, 2014

3. Example 2

A board with a twelve month recommended calibration interval, and no shelf life, manufactured on Jan 1, 2013 ships Feb 1, 2013:

Calibration Date: Jan 1, 2013

Calibration Interval: 12 Months

Recommended Calibration Due Date: Jan 1, 2014

4. Additional Resources