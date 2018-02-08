What Is a Process Model?

This document defines a process model and explains how it is used in TestStand.

1. Introduction

A process model is a set of operations, including their flow of execution, that establishes the testing process for a test executive.

TestStand uses the process model to perform a variety of operations before and after executing the test sequence. These operations might include monitoring the UUT information, launching dialog boxes to display status information, and generating reports.

The process model is an integral part of the test executive because it defines how TestStand is going to perform testing. The process model allows you to group standard testing operations without having to repeat them in every test sequence that you build. In TestStand, the process model is a sequence file that can be modified to your needs. The default process model sequence file is TestStand\Components\NI\Models\TestStandModel\SequentialModel.seq. Modifying the process model allows you to control the testing process for each test system that you create.

Back to Top

2. Specifying the Station Process Model



By default, TestStand uses a sequential model for all client sequence files. The sequential model is configured by selecting Configure»Station Options»Model. The Station Options dialog box is shown below:

To modify how TestStand executes sequences:

Open SequentialModel.seq from the location mentioned above. Make your desired changes to the sequence file. Save the sequence file in TestStand\Components\User\Models . Use the Configure»StationsOptions»Model dialog box to specify your newly created sequence file as the Station process model sequence file, as shown below. Click Ok to return to the sequence editor. When you run your sequence files TestStand will execute the sequence execution according to your customized process model.

Back to Top

3. Specifying a Specific Process Model for Individual Sequence Files

You can specify a specific process model for individual sequence files. First, you must enable Use Other Models in the Station Options dialog as shown above.

Then, configure the sequence file properties by selecting Edit»Sequence File Properties»Advanced to get the dialog box shown below. Set the Model Option to Require Specific Model and use the Browse button to specify the process model for your sequence file.

There are three different types of process models available by default:

Sequential Model Batch Model Parallel Model

Also, any of the process models can be selected based on the need of the test application. For more information on parallel tests, please refer to the links below.

Back to Top

4. Additional Resources