Active Load and Drive Termination Voltage for High-Speed Digital Cards

This article explains the Active Load and Drive Termination Voltage specifications for HSDIO cards.

1. Introduction

Drive Termination Voltage is a feature that is available on NI PXIe-6555/6556 HSDIO cards. Active Load is available only the PXIe-6556. Active Load and Drive Termination Voltage are both used when the HSDIO device is not outputting a digital level (digital level being binary 0 or 1), otherwise known as tristate (or “Z”). Instead of floating the digital line in tristate, Active Load and Drive Termination Voltage are used to set certain characteristics of the line as defined below.



2. Active Load

Active load is a feature available only on the PXIe-6556 that allows the HSDIO card to act as a load on a digital line that can sink or source current to a user-programmable commutating voltage (VTT). When the voltage on the line is below the set commutating voltage, the active load circuitry sources current to increase line voltage. Conversely, when the line voltage is above the commutating voltage, the circuitry sinks current to decrease line voltage to the commutating voltage level.

Note: HSDIO cards can only source and sink a certain range of current. Refer to the Active Load section of the device’s manual to be sure your application usage will be within specifications. In general, a higher sourcing current reduces the time it takes the line to settle to the specified commutating voltage.

As shown below, Active Load can be configured via property nodes. Active Load can be useful for a variety of situations, such where a certain line voltage needs to be held in tristate or when a strong pull-up resistor is needed for digital protocols like I2C.







3. Drive Termination Voltage

Drive Termination Voltage (VTT) can be used on both PXIe-6555 and PXIe-6556 cards to hold a certain voltage level across an internal 50 Ohm terminated load. Setting a termination voltage can be used in a variety of scenarios:

Setting VTT to 0 V can be used to create a 50 Ohm input impedance for the HSDIO card rather than the default high input impedance Z state.

Setting VTT can also allow you to add a third logic state to a digital task. For example, if logic low (0) is set to 1 V and logic high (1) is set to 5 V, you can use drive termination to set high-impedance (Z) to output 3 V or any voltage within the termination voltage range (see the section on Digital Acquisition Channels in your device’s manual).

Having a set drive termination voltage can ensure that a digital line will not float, which is useful to prevent damage to sensitive digital components or protocols like Stub Series Terminated Logic (SSTL).







