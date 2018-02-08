NI-RFmx 2.1 f4 Critical Update Details

Overview

This article describes the fixes included in the NI-RFmx 2.1 f4 Critical Update.

1. Introduction

The following fixes were made in RFmx 2.1 f4 (patch) relative to RFmx 2.1

  • Crashes when memory usage in a process increases beyond 2 GB.
  • Recommended IQ Pre-trigger Time now returns a positive number instead of a negative number. This property is used when using RFmx in Analysis-Only mode.
  • For Analysis-Only mode, user needs to adjust t0 of the IQ waveforms according to pre-trigger samples present in the waveform before passing the waveform to Analyze(IQ) function. Refer to the LabVIEW code snippet in Figure 1 for more details. This behavior change affects C/.NET RFmx API as well.

 

Figure 1. Behavior Changes for RFmx 2.1 Analysis-Only Mode

 

2. Additional Resources

